Lecrae announces he's pulling back from music tours

Christian rapper Lecrae has announced that he's on his last tour but will remain active in the music industry while spending more time with his family.

Lecrae posted a video message on Instagram Dec. 5, announcing that he'll be stepping back from music tours. “This is my last tour,” he announced to fans.

While stressing that he'll “probably do shows and festivals” in the future, he reiterated that “as far as getting on the road for months at a time, living on a tour bus, this is it.” Looking back on his experience going on lengthy music tours, Lecrae remarked, “It’s not bittersweet, it’s just sweet.”

“Who gets to go from city to city to city, encouraging people, sharing your heart, sharing your faith, and then say, ‘all right, y’all, I got to go be a husband and a dad?’”

Lecrae assured his fans that he's “not disappearing” and plans to “still make music,” but stressed that fatherhood has changed his priorities.

“Twenty years I’ve been sleeping in a coffin for months at a time on a bus, jumping up and down on my knees, missing games, having to deal with parenting on the phone and FaceTime and having these incredible experiences that I don’t get to share with my family.”

“Interaction with the people has been phenomenal,” Lecrae told his fans, while expressing his appreciation for their loyalty. The rapper specifically highlighted fans he met who watched one of his performances in Germany in 2017 and are now scheduled to watch him perform in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2025.

“I’ve seen people whose first concert of mine was when they were 11 years old, and now they’re 25. I’ve seen people whose parents took them to a show, and now they’re introducing me to their kids. It’s mind-blowing.”

Lecrae also looked back on his experience getting into his car and driving around Texas, “passing out fliers on the street, telling people to come inside so they could hear a concert.”

“Everything has to stop at some point,” he added. “I can’t be a good executive, a good leader at the Reach Records offices if I’m always on the road. When you helped establish a company, that’s a legacy for people.”

He added, “I’m not going anywhere. As far as shows are concerned, it’d be far and few in between. If you see me pop up at a festival or something, you might want to go!”

“I’m glad to have been a part of something amazing,” he concluded. “I pray that my brothers and sisters keep carrying the mantle.”

Lecrae kept the door open to going on smaller tours with “five cities,” but ruled out doing larger tours with 20 cities.

In a caption accompanying the video, Lecrae provided additional details about why he was stepping back: “Seasons change. And right now, God is inviting me to slow down, to pour more into my family, my marriage, my calling as a mentor and leader. That means stepping away from long stretches on the road. This isn’t retirement. My voice and my heart are still very much alive. I just won’t be gone for weeks and months at a time anymore. Thank you for letting me be part of your lives. You’ve shaped me more than you know.”

About a week remains in Lecrae’s “Reconstruction” world tour. The remaining stops are all overseas in Australia and Oceania.