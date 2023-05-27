Longtime megachurch Pastor Michael Catt to enter Hospice care

Megachurch Pastor Michael Catt, who helped to produce Christian films "Fireproof" and "Courageous," has chosen not to continue cancer treatments as his health worsens, leaving him with only a few months “this side of Heaven.”

The family of Catt, the retired pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, posted a statement to his Twitter account on Wednesday, explaining that he has been battling prostate cancer over the last five years.

“In those five years, he has been blessed to have minimal side effects or pain, despite dozens of radiation and chemo treatments," the Catt family stated. “However, in recent months, his health has taken a turn for the worse, and he has had several surgeries, hospitalizations and emergency room visits. Recently doctors found a tumor in his brain stem. They do not recommend operating on the tumor.”

The statement informed Catt’s nearly 20,000 Twitter followers that “because of this, we have chosen to forego any future cancer treatments, with the goal now being to make him as comfortable as possible through palliative care for the few months that he has left this side of Heaven.”

The thread went on to request prayers for his wife, Terri, as well as their children, Erin and Hayley, son-in-law Drew and foster child Paisley.

“We hope in Heaven, where one day there will be no more suffering, pain, tears or death. Where we will one day worship at the feet of Jesus together," the family continued. "We trust in El Roi, the God who sees us. We look to the Good Shepherd to comfort us & Make His presence known to us in our grief.”

The Catt family vowed to “give updates,” while noting that “he will not be able to take many calls at this time, as he has lost a lot of his voice as a side effect of treatments.”

According to the Sherwood Baptist website, Catt became pastor of the church in 1989. He served in that position until April 2021, when he retired after preaching more than 2,000 sermons.

In addition to serving as pastor of Sherwood Baptist, Catt played an instrumental role in the development of Sherwood Pictures, which has produced several faith-based films.

“Michael’s goal as the pastor of a church in a rural part of Georgia was to change the world from Albany, Georgia,” a biography on the pastor’s personal website states. "This ministry of Sherwood began with a conversation between Michael and Alex Kendrick on a back lot tour of Disney World. That conversation birthed a very 'out of the box' church outreach."

Catt served as the executive producer for Christian movies that include "Facing the Giants," "Fireproof" and "Courageous." He also wrote multiple books: Fireproof Your Life, Prepare for Rain, The Power of Desperation, The Power of Persistence, The Power of Surrender, The Power of Purpose, Courageous Living and Courageous Teens.

Catt is not the only prominent Christian public figure to signal an intention to enter Hospice Care in recent months.

Earlier this year, the Carter Center announced that former President Jimmy Carter was ceasing “medical intervention” and entering into the final stage of his life. The 98-year-old former president, a longtime Sunday School teacher who has lived longer than any of his predecessors and successors in the Oval Office, remains in hospice care at his home.