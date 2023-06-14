Megachurch pastor Michael Catt dies after entering hospice care

Longtime megachurch pastor Michael Catt has died at the age of 70, just weeks after his family announced he entered hospice care.

Sherwood Baptist Church in Albany, Georgia, where Catt served as pastor from 1989 to 2021, announced in a Twitter post Monday that its "beloved fifth pastor" had died.

"Join us in prayer for the Catt family and all who knew Michael as pastor and friend," the tweet states.

Sherwood Church is saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Michael C. Catt, our beloved fifth pastor who faithfully shepherded Sherwood for 31 years. Join us in prayer for the Catt family and all those who knew Michael as pastor and friend. pic.twitter.com/T2X3ScgmPy — Sherwood Church (@SherwoodChurch) June 12, 2023

Catt's daughter Hayley elaborated on the funeral plans for her late father in a subsequent social media posting Monday. A celebration of life service will be held at Sherwood Baptist Church next Tuesday. Visitation hours will be held in the Atrium from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service will begin at 1:30 p.m.

A Celebration of the Life & Legacy of @MichaelCatt will be held at @SherwoodChurch in Albany, Ga on Tuesday, June 20.



Visitation will be in the Atrium from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm and the Service will be at 1:30 pm.



???? Romans 8:38-39 pic.twitter.com/9g2AjoiW28 — Hayley Catt (@HayleyCatt) June 14, 2023

Catt's death comes less than three weeks after the late pastor's Twitter account indicated that he would enter hospice care and no longer receive treatment for prostate cancer. The post predicted Catt only had a few months left on "this side of Heaven."

In addition to his decades-long tenure as pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church, Catt is remembered for his role in the creation of Sherwood Pictures, which has produced several faith-based films.

As noted in a biography on Catt's website, "Michael's goal as the pastor of a church in a rural part of Georgia was to change the world from Albany, Georgia." It added that "a conversation between Michael and Alex Kendrick on a back lot tour of Disney World" resulted in "a very 'out of the box' church outreach effort" that ultimately culminated with the establishment of Sherwood Pictures.

Catt served as executive producer of several faith-based movies, including "Facing the Giants," "Fireproof" and "Courageous."

Kendrick, a Sherwood Baptist Church attendee whose conversation with Catt at Disney World led to the creation of Sherwood Pictures, now works as a writer and director for the Kendrick Brothers video ministry. He shared his memories of Catt in an Instagram post Monday.

"We thank God for all the good memories, ministry, and moments with Michael Catt. We have so many stories and conversations to remember and reflect on," he wrote. "May God comfort and walk with his family. They were a part of our lives for over two decades. Praise the Lord!"

Kendrick's brother, Stephen, who attends Sherwood Baptist Church and serves as a writer and producer, also issued a tribute to Catt on social media Monday.

"A great man of God went to be with the Lord today," Stephen Kendrick wrote. "He's been a powerful prophet, a faithful pastor, a wise counselor, and a dear friend to our family and so many. He believed in us before anyone else and deeply impacted our lives. Well done Michael! We love you."

A great man of God went to be with the Lord today. He’s been a powerful prophet, a faithful pastor, a wise counselor, and a dear friend to our family and so many. He believed in us before almost anyone else and deeply impacted our lives. Well done Michael! We love you. pic.twitter.com/iXfQbHnRIT — Stephen Kendrick (@stephenandjill) June 12, 2023

Catt also has several published works to his name, including Fireproof Your Life, Prepare for Rain, The Power of Desperation, The Power of Persistence, The Power of Surrender and The Power of Purpose.

Catt leaves behind his wife of nearly 50 years, Terri; two daughters, Erin and Hayley; his adopted granddaughter, Paisley; and his son-in-law Drew.