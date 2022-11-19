Lover sentenced to life in prison for killing Oklahoma pastor, conspiring with his wife

A 27-year-old Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting Pastor David Evans of Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Ada at the request of the pastor's wife, who was sentenced to life in prison this summer.

Square was sentenced this week, nearly two months after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of Pastor Evans in Ada as he slept.

During the sentencing, Square said he wanted Evans' family to know he was sorry for his actions, according to The Associated Press.

"If you can't forgive me today, I hope someday you will," he said.

Defense attorney Tony Coleman had requested a 25-year sentence, telling the court Square was under the "sinister and manipulative" influence of Kristie Evans. Evans was sentenced to life in prison in August with the possibility of parole for her role in the March 22, 2021, murder of her husband.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo agreed that Kristie Evans was the catalyst for the murder but said Square was responsible for his own actions.

"Ultimately, he still walked into the home of a man who had done him no wrong while that man was sleeping and put a bullet in his head," Portillo was quoted as saying.

Investigators say Kristie Evans left the door to their home unlocked on the night of the murder so he could enter as they were sleeping. She also provided Square with bullets and a gun, according to court documents.

Disturbing details about the couple's marriage have come to light since the murder.

Court documents revealed that the couple lived a double life as swingers who would engage in group sexual activities.

Private Facebook messages between the late pastor and his wife shared with NBC News documented him calling her a "frigid b***h" for refusing to have sex with other swinger couples. Square was one of the men the couple met with for group sex. Evans and Square reportedly planned the murder of the late pastor in the week leading up to his death while he was on a mission trip in Mexico. She allegedly spent three nights with Square while her husband was away.

In an interview from prison, Kristie Evans recalled that after threatening divorce, her husband held a gun to her chin as she spoke with her daughter via phone.

According to The Oklahoman, Kristie Evans claimed that her late husband forced her to have sex with 50 to 100 men. Craigslist served as the primary medium for arranging such encounters.

"There wasn't a whole lot of talk. It was just sex," she recalled.

While some relatives say they were aware of some of the abuse Kristie Evans was facing, the pastor's mother told NBC News that "she could have gone to a new city or a battered women's shelter."