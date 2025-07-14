Home News Christian podcast issues warning to parents: Lucid dreaming is ‘slippery slope’ for vulnerable youth

“I never wanted to wake up. I just wanted to be stuck in this dream state. If I could just be flying forever.”

That confession from Ashley, a former lucid dreamer-turned-Christian, is at the heart of a recent episode of "Ex Psychic Saved," the podcast hosted by former medium Jenn Nizza.

Titled “Escaping the Dream: The Hidden Dangers of Lucid Dreaming,” the nearly hour-long conversation dove deep into the spiritual risks behind a practice that’s gaining popularity among young people and seekers of supernatural experiences.

Ashley, now a Christian content creator behind the ministry Bible Show and Tell, shared her testimony of how lucid dreaming became both an escape from trauma and a gateway into darker spiritual territory.

“Lucid dreaming, essentially, is dream manipulation,” she explained. “You're in a dream state, and you start to manipulate and change how that dream is going, and kind of create your own dream and do whatever you want inside of that dream.”

As a survivor of childhood abuse that occurred at night, Ashley said she began using lucid dreaming to gain a sense of control and stop recurring nightmares.

“It was exciting because now, all of these horrible, scary dreams, I could stop them. I couldn't stop them from happening, but I could stop them as they were happening,” she said. “I felt like I needed to be the powerful one.”

But the power came at a cost.

“I never wanted those dreams to end, which is super demonic,” Ashley said. “Now that I’m saying that out loud, it’s giving me chills. I just didn’t want to wake up.”

Nizza, who is known for exposing occult practices from a biblical perspective, noted that Ashley’s story reflects a common theme: the pursuit of hidden knowledge, control and power apart from God.

“The devil will offer it, he'll promise it, but it's not something that he has to give us, because we will never be God,” Nizza said. “Lucid dreaming becomes your idol, your therapy, your secret little world, and that removes the need for real healing through Christ.”

Ashley explained that her entry into lucid dreaming wasn’t an isolated behavior. It existed alongside a broader pattern of New Age and occult involvement, including divination and idol worship, all fueled by a desire for peace and self-protection.

She described praying to a Hindu god at one point, only to be overcome with emptiness. “I looked at the statue, and I said, ‘I’m praying to this thing, and it can’t hear me.’ That was the beginning of when the Lord started calling me,” she said. “I said out loud, ‘Whoever the real God is, reveal Yourself to me.’ And I meant it.”

God answered her prayer.

While still experiencing daily panic attacks and heavily medicated for anxiety, Ashley met a man, now her husband, who introduced her to the Bible. One night, in the middle of a panic episode, he prayed over her and read from Scripture.

“That was the first time I felt the living God in my life. I felt love,” Ashley recalled. “My whole life I felt unlovable … and that was the first time I felt truly loved.”

She eventually surrendered fully to Jesus in a moment of physical and emotional pain, crying out, “Lord, save me from my sin. I want You.”

That surrender led to lasting peace and freedom from the lucid dreaming she had once depended on.

“It took a while to consciously stop manipulating my dreams,” Ashley shared. “But now, I haven’t done it in about nine years — and that’s about as long as I’ve been a Christian.”

Ashley warned listeners that lucid dreaming isn’t the harmless psychological exercise many believe it to be. “It becomes a practice that leads to very dangerous ideas about yourself,” she said. “And I think it connects very closely to astral projection. Once you become good at lucid dreaming, the next step is often trying to do things like that while you're awake, traveling in real time, interacting with spirits. It's a slippery slope.”

Nizza, echoing that concern, added, “The enemy only needs a foothold. You give him that and he opens the door to oppression, confusion and destruction.”

Both women emphasized the importance of testing all spiritual experiences against the Word of God and warned Christian parents to be especially vigilant.

“Youth is so targeted,” Ashley said. “Children going through bullying or trauma may not even tell their parents. They just want out. Lucid dreaming becomes that escape.”

Today, Ashley lives in freedom through Christ and said she’s no longer tormented at night and no longer seeking secret power.

“Before I go to sleep as a Christian, I give everything to the Lord,” she said. “I know He’s sovereign, even over my dreams. I used to be afraid of the night, but now, I pray and rest in His peace.”