Man accused of entering Texas church with tactical rifle charged with federal firearm crime

A 25-year-old man has been charged with a federal firearm crime after prosecutors say he attempted to enter a Texas church while armed with a tactical rifle.

Russell Alan Ragsdale was arrested on Nov. 22 and made his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Renée Harris Toliver on Monday morning, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

According to court documents, on Nov. 2, 2023, Ragsdale entered a Dallas-area church at approximately 5:05 p.m. during a Mass attended by about 100 parishioners. After attending the service, he returned to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a rifle from his trunk, according to prosecutors, who say he then proceeded to close the three gates to the parking lot.

At 5:35 p.m., Ragsdale allegedly attempted to re-enter the church with his rifle but was unable to gain access because the parishioners had locked the door, according to prosecutors.

The investigation into the church incident also revealed what authorities say is a link to a previous shooting involving Ragsdale.

In February 2022, Ragsdale was arrested in the Dallas suburb of Seagoville for the felony murder of his roommate. Although the murder case was later dismissed, Ragsdale told law enforcement that his roommate had attacked him, and he shot him "many times" in self-defense, according to prosecutors.

At the time of his arrest, officers recovered three firearms, including a 10mm Glock and an AR-15 rifle, along with nearly two grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. Authorities say an analysis of Ragsdale's phone revealed a history of drug use dating back to November 2021, including evidence of purchasing and using hallucinogenic mushrooms in early 2022.

Prosecutors say the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm is based on Ragsdale's known drug use.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorneys’ office did not identify the church where the incident occurred.

Under a 2019 state law following an attack on First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs that left 26 dead and 20 wounded, handguns are now legal on the premises of churches and other places of worship.

In 2022, a church in New York state filed a lawsuit over a new law banning guns in houses of worship amid rising concerns about church security.

The law firm First Liberty Institute filed a lawsuit on behalf of His Tabernacle Family Church and Pastor Micheal Spencer challenging the state’s newly enacted Senate Bill S51001, which prohibits carrying firearms in “sensitive locations,” including houses of worship.