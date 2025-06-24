Home News Suspect admits he crucified New River pastor, planned to kill others who lead flocks astray

Adam Christopher Sheafe, the main suspect in the murder of New River Bible Chapel Pastor William Schonemann in Arizona, claims he crucified the pastor and placed a crown of thorns on his head. He also planned to kill a total of 14 pastors or priests nationwide, who he claims are leading their flocks astray.

If authorities in Sedona hadn't thwarted his plans, Sheafe, 51, told Arizona Family that he would have killed at least four pastors in the state. He further stated that he has no remorse for killing 76-year-old Schonemann and, if given the power to do so, would kill every pastor and burn down every church in America.

"Not only do I have zero remorse, if my father puts me in an authoritative position on this earth, I will execute every single priest and burn every single church to the ground," he told Arizona Family.

Sheafe is in custody at the Coconino County Detention Center in Flagstaff. He faces multiple charges, including second-degree burglary, unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident with an injury, criminal damage, theft or control of stolen property, first-degree trespassing, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, Sedona Red Rock News reported.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office made Sheafe's connection to Schonemann's murder before he was arrested on those charges in Sedona on April 30, but he was also being investigated for other crimes by authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Capt. David Lee of the major crimes division previously told reporters that Sheafe's targeting of Schonemann and others was "religious in nature." His recent confession, however, highlights, for the first time, how much danger pastors and priests were in as he remained on the loose.

Sheafe said he targeted his victims when they were alone because he did not want to kill anyone except the pastors and priests. He described in detail how he once followed a priest home but changed his mind about killing him after seeing two women emerge from his garage. He also noted that at least two pastors escaped death after he lost his car during a high-speed chase with police in Sedona.

"Had I had a vehicle, those two were done. They didn't have a chance in Hell," Sheafe said.

"From there, it was Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington; Billings, Montana; Detroit, Michigan; New York, New York; Charlotte, North Carolina; Mobile, Alabama; Beaumont, Texas; and El Paso, Texas," he said highlighting other cities when he planned to kill pastors. "So, four of them were going to get hit in Arizona."

Investigators previously told The Christian Post that Schonemann was found dead in his home on April 28. They observed evidence of "foul play" at the scene.

Multiple sources told Fox 10 Phoenix that Schonemann suffered significant injuries and was reportedly found on his bed with his arms spread out and his hands pinned to a wall.

Sheafe said he hopes to get the death penalty for his crime "because I want to show that you can't kill God's son. The whole story is B.S."

"I want to be executed quickly so we can get this show on the road and show exactly what I'm trying to do ... All you gotta do is worship Jesus and you go to Heaven; your sins are forgiven. That's not what God said," argued Sheafe who said he believes God will forgive him.

"Absolutely, He will forgive my sins," Sheafe said. "He is a forgiving God and loving God."