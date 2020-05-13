Man at center of Supreme Court transgender employment case against Christian funeral home dies

The man at the center of a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case on the definition of "sex" and how transgender-identifying people are recognized in the workplace has died.

Anthony Stephens, 59, who later changed his name to Aimee Stephens when he decided to self-identify as female, was on hospice at home and died due to complications related to kidney disease, reports say.

Stephens was a biological male who first presented as female in 2013. His employment discrimination lawsuit was the first to reach the Supreme Court where oral arguments were heard on the civil liberties of people who identify as transgender. The case, R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Homes v. Aimee Stephens & EEOC, was argued before the high court in October and a ruling is expected between now and the end of June.

Stephens was fired from his job at a Christian-owned funeral home in Michigan after he refused to continue to dress as a man and instead wanted to dress as a woman, in a "skirt suit," while at work. Thomas Rost, Stephens' boss at the time, said "coming to work dressed as a woman was not going to be acceptable."

In the lawsuit that was subsequently filed against the funeral home, Stephens alleged that he had been the victim of discrimination on the basis of transgender status.

The American Civil Liberties Union represented Stephens in the case and lamented his death, referring to him as a "hero and a trailblazer."

The ACLU has argued that by firing Stephens the funeral home violated the core premise of Title VII, that employees should be judged on their merit, not sex, and that terminating him was tantamount to unlawful sex discrimination.



A lower court had previously ruled in favor of Stephens, stating that it is "analytically impossible to fire an employee based on that employee's status as a transgender person without being motivated, at least in part, by the employee's sex."

The case is considered to be one of the most hot-button matters the Supreme Court has heard this year and has showcased the ascendency of transgenderism in the wider culture amid ongoing debate about nondiscrimination statutes where sexual orientation and gender identity are designated as legal categories worthy of civil rights protection.

The Harris case was the lead case in the dispute but two other disputes are companion cases involving homosexual employees who were let go from their jobs.

Concurrent with the Harris case at the high court, H.R. 5 — also known as the Equality Act — that passed in the House of Representatives last year would add both sexual orientation and gender identity to the federal civil rights law. The Republican-controlled Senate has not taken the bill up for consideration and the Trump administration has said the legislation is full of "poison pills." The Equality Act is an update to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, viewed by many as the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The court is composed of four justices appointed by Democratic presidents and five justices appointed by Republican presidents, two of which, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, were appointed by President Donald Trump.