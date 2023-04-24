Man who killed pastor after speeding past 4 red lights while intoxicated gets 12 years in prison

A Milwaukee man who was intoxicated when he sped through four red lights and crashed into a car driven by Wisconsin Pastor Aaron Strong, who was killed, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison followed by six years of probation.

During the sentencing last week of 23-year-old Jose Silva, the courtroom was filled with family and members of Grace Lutheran Church who were once led by Strong, NBC's Milwaukee affiliate WTMJ-TV reported.

Judge Jean Kies declared that Silva’s actions warranted a severe sentence. She also emphasized her desire for the 12-year prison term to convey a strong message to the community, underscoring the serious consequences of reckless and intoxicated driving.

Silva crashed into the car of the 40-year-old pastor in downtown Milwaukee on Oct. 12, 2022, and he pleaded guilty in February. He had previously been charged with second-degree reckless homicide.

“I’m here to be the voice of my husband,” the pastor’s wife, Abbie Strong, was quoted as saying. “Because of Jose, I now have to be a single parent. Our weekly activities now include going to a therapist to process this trauma.”

Silva reportedly told the court, “All the pain I’ve caused with this never seems to leave my mind. I pray for them often.”

Following the sentencing, Abbie told the local news outlet that the sentence was lengthier than she had anticipated. “I couldn’t believe it. I was not expecting 12 years,” she said. “I was not expecting six years of probation, extended supervision, and a hundred hours of community service. It’s a lot. It’s a lot for Jose’s family, there are no winners here. Nobody’s going home happy today. We are all heartbroken and we all are devastated by the acts of October 12.”

The pastor died at a local hospital and an autopsy suggested he died from multiple blunt-force injuries.

Authorities estimated Silva was speeding at 74 mph just before the accident, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said at the time. He told police he was running late for jury duty at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Surveillance from Marquette University showed Silva’s car speeding prior to the crash, according to the complaint, which also said he didn’t apply the brakes until 2 seconds before the crash. The video also showed the car running a red light while driving the wrong way.

Prosecutors said he ran four red lights before crashing into the pastor’s car while intoxicated.

Grace Lutheran Church first announced Strong’s death on Facebook last October, and asked parishioners and the public to “keep Abbie Strong and their children, Hannah and Elijah, in your prayers.”

“Like Job, the question ‘Why?’ troubles all of us regarding this tragedy. Like Job, we are reminded that our majestic God does not always provide an answer to that question. But what brings us everlasting comfort is that God’s mercy shines as bright as His majesty,” stated the church.

Abbie said the sentence motivates her to continue advocating for change in order to prevent other families from experiencing the loss of loved ones due to reckless driving.