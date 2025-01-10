Home News Mark Vroegop selected as new president of The Gospel Coalition

The Gospel Coalition has announced that pastor and board member Mark Vroegop will become the third president of the popular Evangelical Christian ministry organization.

In an announcement on Friday afternoon, TGC Board Chairman Juan Sánchez explained that Vroegop was unanimously elected earlier in the day by the ministry’s council.

“What’s most exciting about Mark’s appointment is his deep love for the local church and his heart for pastors,” stated Sánchez. “Mark understands how to support and encourage pastors and other church leaders in advancing the Gospel and glorifying God.”

Vroegop has served as lead pastor of College Park Church in Indianapolis, Indiana, since 2008. He became a TGC Council member in 2018 and a board member in 2023.

He will officially assume the presidency on March 3. Vroegop will be replacing interim President Sandy Willson, pastor emeritus of Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tennessee, who took on the role in 2023 after TGC President Julius Kim ended his tenure.

The election of Vroegop comes a few months before TGC will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its April conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, which has the theme of “Alive Together: Faithful Living in a Faithless Age.”

According to his website, Vroegop graduated from Cedarville University with a bachelor of arts and later Cornerstone Theological Seminary with a master’s in divinity. He previously served as the senior pastor of Calvary Baptist Church of Holland, Michigan, from 1996-2008.

Vroegop has authored multiple books, including Dark Clouds, Deep Mercy: Discovering the Grace of Lament, and Waiting Isn’t a Waste. He is married with four children and two grandchildren.

Vroegop served as a trustee at Cedarville until July 2020, when he resigned in protest after the university reinstated President Thomas White who had hired someone for a faculty position with a known history of sexual abuse.

At the time, Vroegop had stated that the circumstances surrounding the hiring were "deeply troubling" and that the steps the trustees had taken were not sufficient given the findings of an independent report on the matter.

Danny Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, had also resigned from the board of trustees in 2020 over the decision.