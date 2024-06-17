Home News Actor Mark Wahlberg credits his faith for success in life

Actor Mark Wahlberg recently attributed his success in life to his devotion to his faith and family.

“My faith, and my family, and just finding good balance,” he told Fox News Digital. “But I have to attribute all my success to my faith.”

The “Patriots Day” actor briefly discussed his faith at the opening of his Mexican restaurant Flecha in Huntington Beach, California. Wahlberg had also invited Catholic Bishop Kevin W. Vann of the Diocese of Orange Christ Cathedral to perform a blessing at the restaurant with prayer and holy water.

Wahlberg is known for sharing his Catholic faith, especially during high holy days, and funded and starred in the 2022 film “Father Stu” about amateur boxer-turned-priest Stuart Long.

“You got to stay prayed up,” Wahlberg, who starts each morning with Scripture reading, told fans when the film was released.

Speaking about his children, Wahlberg previously said he doesn't want to force his Catholic faith on them but hopes that by walking in faith he can set an example they can emulate.

“Even with my faith, I don’t force it on [my kids]. But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass,” Wahlberg told NBC’s “Today” in 2022.

“And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate toward it on their own.”

Over the years, Wahlberg has openly shared how his faith has directly infiltrated every aspect of his life and career.

“As soon as I started putting my faith and focus on God, good things started happening for me,” he told Fox News in 2023. “And even when they didn’t, it gives you the coping skills to deal with things that are inevitable, like loss and failure and those things.”

Wahlberg added, “But you know, again, my faith and my family, those are the most important aspects of my life.”

More recently, he teamed up with actor Jonathan Roumie from "The Chosen" in an effort to influence others to pray more during a Super Bowl LVIII commercial for the Catholic app Hallow that allows users to seek and offer prayer on the go and customize a daily prayer routine.

The app, which has 10 million downloads, also allows users to connect with friends and family and design family groups.

During Lent last year, Wahlberg led Hallow users through a series of lessons on fasting in the app.

"There are many different elements to fasting. I think the important thing to understand is, first of all, if you have issues with food, there are other things. God knows the things that He wants you to detach from," Wahlberg said at the time.

"We all know those things that make us feel guilty and don't make us feel as good as we should. [The goal is] being able to detach from those things and focus on good habits as opposed to bad habits. … I'm just challenging people to be better versions of themselves."