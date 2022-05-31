Master P says ‘God’ will get him through ‘overwhelming grief’ of losing 29-y-o daughter

Mainstream celebrity Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, revealed that he is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller.

The rapper, who is now making films, released an emotional statement on Instagram sharing that his 29-year-old daughter, who he shared with his ex Sonya C, had died.

"Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," said Master P in the statement. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."

The 52-year-old dad continued, "Mental illness & substance abuse is a real issue that we can't be afraid to talk about.”

Although the entertainer hinted that addiction and mental illness were the cause, no official cause of death has been revealed.

“With God, we will get through this,” Master P ended. “#MyAngel."

In a past interview with Master P and his son, Romeo Miller, the pair told The Christian Post that they have veered away from their past hip-hop messages to create content that reflects their Christian faith.

"Romeo has started a brand, Romeo Land, and it's all about having great content,” Master P told CP.

Along with his roster of businesses, the hip-hop and sports mogul said his movie company, Genius Minds Pictures, and his son’s new company, Romeo Land, were gearing up to release a Christian film.

“We have our first faith-based movie coming out, it's called, ‘God Is Real.’ So people are going to see this everywhere,” he said at the time.

"Don't be afraid to grow and change,” Master P added. “Where I come from, I come from the streets, I come from the struggle and pain. Without God, I wouldn't be here. So why not change and grow up and do right?”

Romeo Miller also took to Instagram to announce his sister’s passing. He shared the same message his father posted, but added his own words at the end.

“I’m forever grateful for the memories I did have with my amazing sister,” he wrote.

“Love on your loved ones, life is short,” he concluded. “The silver lining, I know she’s in a way better place and finally at peace and free. God Bless.”

The 32-year-old is currently on set filming a movie. He shared a video on Instagram where he gifted his crew members shirts. He said blessing others was lifting his spirit.

“Still gotta find a smile to finish my film and just trying to be a light like my sister Tyty no matter what,” he captioned the video. “She always said giving is like medicine, so hooking up my hard working crew today on set.”