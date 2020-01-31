Master P and Romeo now making Christian content: ‘I want my career to be about God’

HOLLYWOOD — Mainstream celebrities Master P, born Percy Robert Miller, and his son, Romeo Miller, attended the 28th annual Movieguide Awards where they told The Christian Post that they've veered away from their past hip-hop messages to create content that reflects their Christian faith.

While on the red carpet, Master P acknowledged the importance of being at an awards show that celebrates faith and family films.

"Romeo has started a brand, Romeo Land, and it's all about having great content,” he told CP.

Along with his roster of businesses, the hip-hop and sports mogul said his movie company, Genius Minds Pictures, and his son’s new company, Romeo Land, are gearing up to release a Christian film.

“We have our first faith-based movie coming out, it's called, ‘God Is Real.’ So people are going to see this everywhere,” he said.

"Don't be afraid to grow and change,” Master P maintained. “Where I come from, I come from the streets, I come from the struggle and pain. Without God, I wouldn't be here. So why not change and grow up and do right?”

Along with “God Is Real,” Romeo is starring in the faith-based movie, “Can You Hear the Lamb.”

"I've had a lot of success, over 19 years in this industry, I started very young,” Romeo told CP. “That success is because of God.”

"I seen a lot of my cousins pass away when I was younger. I saw my cousin die when I was 8 years old. In that moment, I knew that we're on this Earth for a reason. It's a bigger purpose,” he testified.

The 30 year old former child star then shared advice for others on how to stay focused on God’s purpose for their lives in a social media-driven world.

"You can't let Instagram and social media push you away from what your purpose is. I think we compare too much in this generation. So I want to just make content and movies and let my career be about God and showing kids like, we're all masterpieces,” Romeo continued.

“That's what this next go-round for me and my pops is about, making sure we get the right content out there that's leading people in the right direction as well,” he concluded.

The Movieguide Awards will broadcast on the Hallmark Channel on Feb. 24.