A Media Meltdown Over the Bible Museum
By Rod Anderson , CP Cartoonist |
The press really hates this museum.
Since the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. opened, news outlets have been having a cow of biblical proportions. The Washington Post ran a piece faulting the museum for not devoting more space to skeptics:
"Bible narratives are presumed true," the reporter wrote, "and there is little or no discussion of their manifold contradictions."
