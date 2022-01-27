Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg team up for new faith-based film, ‘Father Stu'

The religious drama “Father Stu” based on actual events brings Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson together on the big screen.

The Sony Pictures film, written and directed by Rosalind Ross, will hit theaters on Good Friday (April 15) with a powerful faith-based message. This film also marks Ross’ directorial debut.

“‘Father Stu’ tells the story of boxer-turned-priest Father Stuart Long and his inspiring journey from self-destruction to redemption,” the film's synopsis says.

Wahlberg, who is also a producer on the film, plays the lead character, supported by Academy Award-winner Gibson. Other actors featured in the movie include Jacki Weaver and Teresa Ruiz.

“Father Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, including me,” Wahlberg said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. “Rosey has done an incredible job capturing the essence of who he was and how he affected the people he met. I hope that with this film, we keep his spirit alive and continue his good works.”

The faith-based film is “loosely based on a true story” that Wahlberg had been "developing for a number of years.”

The Boston native was able to find a gap in his schedule in 2021 to move forward with making the film. Joining Wahlberg as a producer is his producing partner and manager, Stephen Levinson, along with Jordan Foss. Miky Lee and Colleen Camp are named as executive producers.

Ross, who's also an actress, has been romantically linked to Mel Gibson, with whom she shares a child.

Gibson is also working on “The Passion of the Christ” sequel and was selected to write and direct “Wild Bunch” and “Lethal Weapon 5” for Warner Bros.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post in New York City, Wahlberg opened up about his faith. At the time, the “Spencer Confidential” actor explained how important it is for him to spend time with God.

Wahlberg revealed that he'd rather go to church on a Saturday night than see a Broadway show and said he likes to start and end each day by reflecting on his faith.

"That's what it's all about. You know, for me, it's just the way I love to start my day, finish my day," Wahlberg told CP, explaining why he decided to go to church instead of buying tickets to a see musical when he was in New York City.

"I've been very blessed and very fortunate. And it's because of the focus that I put on my faith and on my family that has allowed me to accomplish so many things. Also, with the failure and disappointment and loss, life is not easy," he emphasized.