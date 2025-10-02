Home News Miami Dolphins player Tua Tagovailoa credits Jesus after win

Miami Dolphins player Tua Tagovailoa thanked and glorified God after his team’s win in a recent game, marking the latest example of the athlete using his platform to highlight his Christian faith.

The Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 27-21 in a Monday game between the two National Football League teams. In a post-game interview following Monday’s game, Tagovailoa declared, “First and foremost, all glory belongs to God, my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“I just want to thank Him for this victory,” said Tagovailoa, also thanking Jesus for “keeping us safe for the most part.”

Tagovailoa also offered prayers to “all the guys that got injured tonight.” He concluded the interview by reiterating, “I just wanted to make sure that I glorified my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

His post-game interview was not the first time the athlete has put his Christian faith on display. In 2018, as a college football player for the University of Alabama, Tagovailoa reacted to his team’s win against the Georgia Bulldogs by proclaiming, “First and foremost, I’d just like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“With Him, all things are possible,” Tagovailoa declared at the time. “That’s what happened tonight.”

“All glory goes to God,” Tagovailoa maintained. “I can’t describe what He’s done for me and my family. Who would have ever thought I would have been here, right now in this moment. ... [T]hank God for that.”

Tagovailoa also told reporters that he was “praying” and “speaking in tongues” during his team’s victory against the Bulldogs in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which he credited with helping him remain “calm.”

"I would say my poise comes from my faith. I just pray for peace," he added.

In 2019, Tagovailoa reacted to a season-ending injury by remaining confident that “God always has a plan.” During an interview with The Christian Broadcasting Network, Tagovailoa shared his belief that Jesus was the "greatest gift that God could’ve ever given.”

“It’s not just a matter of hearing what Jesus Christ is. It’s a matter of getting to know who Jesus Christ is, to really understand and really feel the identity of who you are because of things that He’s done. And I’d say you can only find your identity through Him, if you know Him.”

Tagovailoa’s Christian faith also figures prominently on his X account. The athlete’s biography on the social media platform contains a reference to the Bible passage 1 Corinthians 2:9, which says, “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”

When he was first drafted by the Dolphins in 2020, Tagovailoa shared an image of himself on social media wearing a jersey with the number “1” on it, accompanied by a caption reading, “For an audience of 1,” along with an emoji of praying hands.