Mike Pence kicks off Christian college's speaker series, touted as model of Evangelical leadership

Former Vice President Mike Pence urged college students in Colorado earlier this month to be "champions" for God and "His Gospel," kicking off a Christian university's new speaker series with words of encouragement to lift up a younger generation of leaders.

Colorado Christian University hosted Mike and Karen Pence at its inaugural session of the President's Speaker Series on Nov. 15, with a luncheon followed by a keynote address delivered by Pence to hundreds in attendance.

"You are being shown the foundation and you are being called now to become leaders — men and women of integrity who are taking the message that you hear into the workplace and into the world and into public life," Pence is heard saying in a video of the event provided to CP.

"When you make yourself available to God to be a champion for His son, for His Gospel, for the freedom that I believe was His idea for all mankind, He's going to take you places that you could never imagine," he continued. "And you will lead us to a boundless American future, so help you, God."

CCU President Eric Hogue told The Christian Post that he wanted the pair to speak at the event because he believes the former vice president and his wife "represent what it means to be an Evangelical Christian leader in today's culture."

He pointed to Pence's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as an example of historic leadership.

After President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, Pence faced pressure from his running mate, President Donald Trump, to reject the electoral votes of states accused of voter fraud and return them to the states. Pence refused. After rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Pence insisted on proceeding with counting the votes.

The CCU president likened the situation to Abraham Lincoln's victory during the 1860 presidential election. As Hogue noted, one of the opponents Lincoln ran against, Democrat John C. Breckinridge, had an opportunity not to certify the vote. However, Breckinridge did certify the vote, and Lincoln became president.

"Pence repeated history in leadership, and I think he displayed history in current culture," he said.

Hogue emphasized that many CCU students may find themselves in a situation similar to Pence's someday, one where they may have to resist pressure and "do the right thing for the glory of God's name."

Hogue said that around 200 people attended the luncheon, while around 425 students, faculty and community members attended the keynote address.

Pence, a former governor of Indiana, also participated in small breakout sessions with students, discussing various issues, including the economy.

During a morning address, the former second lady encouraged CCU to continue providing students with a biblical education and teaching them how to communicate.

"As a teacher who has taught for 30 years in both public and private and Christian settings, I have come to realize that one of the most important things that I can impart to my students is teaching them how to think in today's world," the educator said.

"Our students are being bombarded with images and messages constantly trying to influence them, but giving them the tools to discern and inspiring them to love the Lord and to look to the Bible for truth is the very best way to equip them," she added.

Hogue told CP the second CCU President Speaker Series event will take place in early 2025, with Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman and his wife, Mary Beth Chapman, scheduled as speakers. The pair are the founders of the adoption advocacy organization Show Hope.