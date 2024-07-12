Home News MLB All-Star formally charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been formally charged with the sexual abuse and commercial exploitation of a 14-year-old girl in the Dominican Republic.

Prosecutors allege that the Major League Baseball All-Star paid the girl's mother thousands of dollars to consent to his abuse of the minor.

The 23-year-old is scheduled for trial on Aug.14 after the Puerto Plata District Office presented formal accusations to a judge. Franco will be tried in court in the province of Puerto Plata, where, as The Associated Press reported Wednesday, it is believed the abuse occurred.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Franco faces between 10 and 15 years in prison on charges of rape, the AP noted, adding that the potential sentence for a human trafficking charge in the Dominican Republic is between 15 and 20 years. Jay Reisinger, Franco's United States-based lawyer, told the news agency he could not comment on the case because his client had not yet received formal notification of the charges.

The mother of the alleged victim in the case also faces a money laundering charge and is under house arrest. Prosecutors believe that the mother accepted money from Franco in exchange for allowing the MLB player to abuse her daughter, which reportedly lasted four months.

Due to the allegations, the shortstop has been required to make monthly visits to the Dominican Republic since January. Franco requested that the visits be suspended in April, but according to The AP, a judge denied the request.

The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list in August 2023, when the MLB and Dominican Republic authorities began investigating the sexual abuse allegations. Franco was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 22 and not allowed to play, and he remained there through the end of the season and the beginning of this season. Franco was placed on administrative leave under the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

MLB released a statement on Wednesday, saying that it is aware of the charges against the shortstop and confirmed that its investigation remains open. The MLB plans to continue monitoring the case.

"The agreement included an ability for both sides to extend, shorten or end his time on administrative leave in the event of significant developments, such as being charged," MLB.com reported. "With Franco's administrative leave expiring upon being charged, the Rays requested that MLB place Franco on the restricted list for failing to report to the team due to his not being available to play, which means he is no longer being paid or accruing Major League service time."

Franco was arrested in January in the Dominican Republic after prosecutors interviewed him. An official who spoke to The AP at the time said that Franco appeared before prosecutors with two attorneys after failing to show up for a meeting with prosecutor Olga Diná Llaverías.

The prosecutor's office said that he was under investigation due to postings on social media suggesting he was in a relationship with an underage girl, according to The AP, which also noted at the time that the outlet had been unable to verify the posts.

Franco paid $34,000, which amounts to 2 million in Dominican pesos, as part of the deposit required for his conditional release.