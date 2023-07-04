Most Americans oppose LGBT advocacy in corporate America, academia: poll

Amid the latest pride month observance, multiple recent polls indicate that Americans have grown weary of the constant LGBT advocacy in corporate America and academia.

Summit Ministries, in conjunction with McLaughlin & Associates, released a survey last week finding that most Americans want businesses to remain neutral on hot-button political and cultural issues.

The poll sampled the opinions of 1,000 likely general election voters on June 15-19 with a margin of error of +/-3.1 percentage points.

It found that 73% of respondents would prefer to shop at businesses that stay neutral on such matters, while 27% would rather do business with companies that take public stands on contentious cultural and political issues.

When it comes to boycotts of companies that take a stance on cultural and political issues, the Summit Ministries and McLaughlin & Associates poll found that a bare majority (52%) of those surveyed expressed support for boycotting such businesses, while 48% did not support boycott efforts.

A separate poll conducted by Convention of States Action and the Trafalgar Group, also released last week, surveyed 1,088 likely general election voters between June 5-9 and had a margin of error of +/-2.9 percentage points and yielded similar findings.

The poll directly addressed the “public backlash against companies like Bud Light and Target” due to their promotion of so-called LGBT pride month (traditionally referred to as June) and transgenderism.

According to this poll, 61.9% of those surveyed thought companies should remain neutral on cultural issues. Less than one-quarter (23.9%) of respondents believed that companies should “continue to promote political themes during pride month,” while the remaining 14.1% selected the “neither” option.

Among Democrats, a plurality (46.8%) supported companies continuing to make political statements during pride month, while a substantial share (37.1%) expressed support for neutrality. Overwhelming majorities of Republicans (81.8%) and independents (66.2%) thought companies should remain neutral during pride month.

The CSA/Trafalgar Group poll asked respondents if they had actually participated in boycotts in the past based on a company’s political advocacy.

When asked if they had “boycotted a company for taking woke or progressive stances,” 40.8% answered in the affirmative. Nearly one-fourth (24.5%) said they “boycotted a company for taking conservative or MAGA public stances.” The remaining 34.7% insisted that they did not “participate in boycotts.”

Not surprisingly, a much higher share of Democrats (45.1%) admitted to boycotting a company for “taking conservative or MAGA public stances” than doing the same for a company that embraces “woke or progressive” ideology (14.7%). The remaining 40.2% asserted that they did not participate in boycotts.

The overwhelming majority of Republican respondents (68.4%) acknowledged boycotting companies for “woke or progressive” public policy stances, while just 5.5% stopped doing business with companies that embrace “conservative or MAGA” causes. The other 26.1% maintained that they did not participate in boycotts.

Among independents, the highest share of respondents (40.7%) told pollsters that they boycotted companies adopting “woke or progressive” policy stances, followed by 39% who steered clear of boycotts and 20.4% who refrained from doing business with “conservative or MAGA” companies.

Convention of States President Mark Meckler issued a statement citing his poll as evidence that “Americans are fed up.”

"Every corporate board room should be very alarmed at these poll results," he added. "While the Wall Street Woke seem to be hell-bent on pushing business to the radical Left, American voters simply want businesses to provide products and services and not be a megaphone for political activism–especially radical activism from the Left."

Summit.org President Jeff Myers offered a similar analysis based on the results of his poll: “CEOs and companies have a choice to make: continue virtue signaling to the progressive left minority and in turn alienate most Americans, or return to doing what companies do best–staying in their lane and providing products and services their customers want.”

The Summit Ministries poll also asked Americans what they thought about “introducing young children to ideas like transgenderism, drag shows, and LGBTQ+ themes.” A plurality of those surveyed (53%) thought that exposing children to LGBT ideology “hurts their emotional and psychological development,” while 34% said they believe it had the opposite effect.

Broken down by partisan affiliation, a majority of Democrats (53%) thought that introducing children to LGBT ideology helped their development, while a plurality of independents (46%) and the overwhelming majority of Republicans (80%) saw doing so as harmful. Overall, 53% of those surveyed believed that introducing children to LGBT ideology was motivated by “a desire to push a specific cultural agenda,” while 32% saw it as an effort to “help children.”

Nearly half of Democrats (48%) saw teaching young children about LGBT ideology as helpful, while a plurality of independents (47%) and the overwhelming majority of Republicans (76%) agreed that doing so was harmful.