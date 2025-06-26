Home News Most Christians say they would never vote for a Democrat, poll finds

Most Christians in the United States have little to no trust in the Democratic Party and would never vote for a Democrat, a new poll suggests, as liberal Christian advocates remain confident that there is a path to win over voters of faith.

The progressive Evangelical advocacy group Vote Common Good released the survey documenting the views of Christian voters on a wide variety of issues, including their views on the two major political parties. The poll surveyed 1,761 Christian voters from May 6-11 and was conducted by Change Research, whose clients often include Democratic politicians. The sample contained a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points.

The full results of the poll, shared with Time Magazine, suggest that 75% of Christian voters have little to no trust in the Democratic Party. Similarly, 62% of Christian voters surveyed insisted that they would never vote for a Democrat, 58% characterized the Democratic Party as hostile to Christianity and 54% believed that Democratic voters were hostile to Christianity.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

By contrast, only about half of Christian voters said they had little to no trust in the Republican Party. Seventy percent of Christian voters considered the Republican Party friendly to Christianity, and 72% of respondents had the same view of Republican voters.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, Vote Common Good Founder Doug Pagitt, the founding pastor of Solomon's Porch in South Minneapolis, insisted that "The Democratic Party cannot be the majority party in America if they ignore the majority religion in America."

"For too long, Democratic candidates have taken Christian voters for granted and have not made deep connections," said Pagitt, who has led a series of nationwide campaign rallies in opposition to Republicans and Donald Trump in the last few elections.

The Vote Common Good poll is the latest survey showing Christian voters' discontent with the Democratic Party following the 2024 presidential election.

Data collected by the Cultural Research Center at Arizona Christian University found that 56% of self-identified Christians supported the Republican Trump in the 2024 election, with Trump securing majority support among all subgroups within the Christian community examined.

Exit polling conducted following the 2024 election showed that 63% of Protestants and other Christians backed Trump, along with 59% of Catholic voters. Democrat Kamala Harris received just 36% of the vote among the former group and 39% among the latter.

While many of the Vote Common Good survey results paint a troubling picture for Democrats as they continue to reflect on their loss in the 2024 presidential election, Pagitt believes additional statistics suggest the party has a path to win over some voters of faith.

"What this polling shows us is that there are plenty of Christian voters who are open to supporting Democrats, but that candidates need to do the work to build relationships and establish trust with these communities," Pagitt said.

"The message that Democratic candidates must deliver to Christian voters, both with actions and words, is, 'I like you, we need you,'" Pagitt maintained.

Vote Common Good pointed to the 31% of Christians who fit into the category of "low Christian identity" based on their responses to questions asking how big a role their Christian faith played in their social relationships, political views and views about themselves as well as whether or not they believed their destiny was closely linked to that of other Christians as the most promising prospects.

Data compiled in the Vote Common Good survey shows that 49% of respondents with a "low Christian identity" classified themselves as Democrats, while 40% considered themselves Republicans, and 11% characterized themselves as independents.