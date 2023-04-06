Mother of 7 shot dead in murder-suicide at Georgia Chick-fil-A, child asks father for Jesus’ number

A beloved mother of seven shot dead in her car at a Chick-fil-A drive-thru by her jealous ex-boyfriend, who also fatally shot himself Wednesday, was remembered as “everybody's friend” as her adopted granddaughter asked for Jesus’ number to give her a call in Heaven.

Police told Fox 5 that at approximately 7 a.m. Wednesday, Anthony Green, 56, ambushed the beloved mother, 39-year-old Cassie Davis, as she waited in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru on Shorter Avenue in Rome. He then turned the gun on himself.

"She didn't have a mean bone in her body," Kathie Walters, Cassie Davis’ mother, recalled of her daughter. "She was everybody's friend."

Jackson Davis told 11 Alive that he was married to Cassie Davis for 12 years before they separated, but he recalled how she embraced his grandchildren as if they were her own during the relationship.

"She had two boys when we got married. And then, we had two girls," he told the news outlet. "And then, this is the kind of person Cassie is — she took my granddaughter and my grandkids in. Grandkids that she didn't have to raise. And she raised them as her own."

He also recalled how his granddaughter has been asking him for Jesus’ number since his estranged wife’s murder.

"What do you say when your granddaughter says, 'Daddy, do you have Jesus' number because I want to talk to mama one more time?'" Davis said.

In a public Facebook post Wednesday he lamented how he “took advantage” of her.

“You may be gone, but you will never be forgotten. Never ever will [there] be another you. Your love for these kids was amazing. Gosh, I’m gonna miss you. You were my helper, and I feel now that I took advantage of you,” he wrote.

The grieving widower said Cassie Davis’ death was particularly difficult for him because it was the second time he was losing a wife to death.

"I went through this 19 years ago telling my older kids about their mama passing away in a car wreck," he told 11 Alive. "Like, in three days, and I'm having to do it again."

He said he was trusting God with his grief but slammed his wife’s killer for being a “coward.”

"A man that would take the life away from their babies and then pull a gun on himself? That's not justice," Davis said. "That's a coward."

Effie Wilson, Davis’ aunt, told Fox 5 that even though she knows her niece, whose children ranged in age from 5 to 18, is in Heaven, it didn’t ease the pain of the loss she was feeling.

"I know she's in Heaven, but that doesn't help my heart and nobody else's," Wilson said.

She doesn’t understand why Green couldn’t have just moved on and leave her niece alone.

"Nobody thinks anymore, they're killing children, they're killing adults," Wilson said. "There were more women out there, there was no use in taking her away."

Cassie Davis’ mother said her daughter’s death still feels like a dream from which “I just want to wake up."

As police continue to investigate the murder-suicide, Walters told Fox 5 that her daughter had told her on Tuesday that Green was stalking her.

"He just wouldn't leave her alone," she said. "That's one thing she told me yesterday, that he was following her around."