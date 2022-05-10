Movieguide co-founder Lili Baehr dies: She had 'joy in the journey'

Lili Baehr, the co-founder of Movieguide and wife of Ted Baehr is “finally healed,” said her family in a statement announcing her death this month after years of faithfully building God’s Kingdom on earth.

Baehr died on May 5, surrounded by her loved ones. Her cause of death is unknown. She was ushered into the presence of God while her pastor read from Revelation and her daughter-in-law played "Amazing Grace" on the harp.

The highly respected matriarch and pillar of Good News Communications, Inc., tirelessly worked to spread the hope of Jesus with the world despite her many health complications.

Baehr was adored by everyone she encountered, including Chuck Norris, who once listed her as one of the women he admired most. However, she was most beloved by her four children and 15 grandchildren.

According to her obituary, she lived by the mindset to “have joy in the journey.” Despite her multi-year fight with cancer, she maintained that attitude.

Her daughter, Evelyn Baehr Carroll, took to social media to recount the moment her mother transitioned: “Soon after she heard the words ‘was blind but now I see,’ she took her last breath. Now, she can see; she is pain-free; she is finally healed!”

Baehr had been blind for some time before her passing, but her family is finding comfort now that she can see again.

“She seemed to breathe her last breath when the minister was reading the passage in Revelation about new life. Though her actual last breath was a bit later. In so many ways, it couldn’t have gone more beautifully,” her son, Peirce, added. “It was ‘all God’ that everything came together so amazingly.”

Her sons James and Robby Baehr honored their mother for being an “artist” and “creative,” celebrating her life as a "work of art."

“We mourn, but every day we will carry her wisdom, encouragement and love in our hearts and minds. And all who know her will do the same, as she was the great encourager,” Carroll added.

Her life partner and husband, Ted Baehr, who is equally respected and loved throughout the faith community, reflected on the miracle that was their love.

“God miraculously brought Lili and me together. Lili was and is beautiful, brilliant and strong-willed. Every step journey was engineered not by us, but by God. The whole journey was so unique and so wonderful and so intense that it sounds like a script for a big-budget movie, but it was not a script, it was real life,” he shared in a statement.

The Baehrs are instrumental in influencing Hollywood to create positive content. Through their Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala & Report, they highlight the success of content with faith themes.

It all began when the Baehrs decided to use their gifts for the Kingdom of God, founding Good News Communications. They also founded Movieguide and have created a video resource guide, penned books and launched several TV programs.

“I credit Lili with more of an influence, more wisdom, more knowledge, and more beauty than anyone could possibly imagine, and who is the miracle. Her whole life is a gift from God that deserves to be celebrated,” Ted Baehr added.

According to her obituary, Lili Baehr’s life changed at age 34 when she had her first child.

“I have to say, my life changed completely,” the Argentine-born socialite said. “At the same time, when I look back on it, the best thing I ever did, the best thing I’ve ever done in my life, it was four children, who have now expanded to 15 grandchildren. That was the only thing of true value in my opinion.”

One of the only females to study architecture at University, Baehr’s life and love for motherhood is recounted in an upcoming book she penned shortly before her death.

In one of her final interviews quoted in her obituary, Baehr advised: “Don’t create your own walls. Go for what you want. Don’t think that you can’t get there from here. Have joy in the journey.”

“It’s a matter of attitude, and you have to choose to believe that you can do it. I want to impart that, the joy of parenting, the joy of children, the joy of life, the joie de vive," she concluded.