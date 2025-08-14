Home News MS-13 gang member in prison for double murder sues Trump, demands transfer to women's prison

An MS-13 gang member serving time in prison for murdering two teenagers is suing President Donald Trump and the Bureau of Prisons, alleging discrimination on the basis of gender identity and demanding that the federal government recognize him as a woman.

Oscar Contreras Aguilar, who changed his name to Fendi G. Skyy in 2024 when he began claiming he identified as a woman, has been incarcerated since 2017 and is serving a 21-year prison sentence at the Coleman Correctional facility in Coleman, Florida.

Last month, Aguilar filed a lawsuit alleging that the Bureau of Prisons and Trump have “refused to recognize” his self-declared gender identity. Aguilar claimed in the filing that men who identify as women are often subjected to “harsher, more degrading treatment" than other men in prison.

In response to an inquiry from The Christian Post, the Bureau of Prisons said it doesn't “comment on pending litigation or matters that are the subject of legal proceedings.”

Aguilar was sentenced to prison for the 2016 murders of 17-year-old Edvin Mendez and 14-year-old Sergio Arita Triminio. Along with several other MS-13 gang members, Aguilar lured Mendez to a park and murdered him because they thought the boy was part of a rival gang. The gang then lured Triminio to the same park and murdered him, too, because they thought he was cooperating with law enforcement.

Prior to identifying as a female, Aguilar filed several complaints alleging that incarcerated MS-13 gang members and men affiliated with other gangs had attempted to kill him, according to Reduxx magazine. The inmate claimed that these other gang members wanted to kill him because he once worked as an informant for the FBI.

In a 2022 civil action complaint against former U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Aguilar claimed that his prison sentence was a plea agreement because he had worked with law enforcement in 2016 and 2017, Reduxx reported.

“While in the community, [Contreras Aguilar] was working with the Suffolk County Police Department and the Long Island Gang Task Force of the FBI in New York as an informant,” the complaint obtained by the outlet states.

The gang member started identifying as female months after the complaint against the former attorney general was dismissed in 2024.

MS-13, the international criminal gang that Aguilar was part of, is renowned for its brutality. As the U.S. Department of Justice warns, MS-13 is "well-organized and is heavily involved in lucrative illegal enterprises, being notorious for its use of violence to achieve its objectives."

Aguilar’s lawsuit isn't the first time the topic of male inmates identifying as the opposite sex has come up in the news cycle.

In December 2024, the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington filed a Personal Restraint Petition on behalf of 36-year-old Bryan Kim, who goes by the name Amber FayeFox Kim. The trans-identifying inmate who murdered his parents in 2006 wanted to resume serving his sentence at a women's prison.

The Washington Department of Corrections transferred Kim out of the Washington Correctional Center for Women in June 2024 after a prison guard caught him having sexual intercourse with his 25-year-old cellmate. The ACLU argued in its filing that the DOC “unconstitutionally” transferred Kim to a men’s prison.

In 2008, Kim was found guilty of two counts of aggravated first-degree murder in the stabbing of his father and the bludgeoning of his mother, according to The Spokesman-Review. The prosecution argued that the then-teenage Kim killed his parents in December 2006 because he was angry that they had charged him $1,000 for rent and set a deadline for him to move out of the house.

Advocates for incarcerated women, such as Amie Ichikawa, a former inmate and the founder of the group Woman II Woman, have spoken out against allowing male inmates who identify as female to serve their sentences at women’s prisons.

Ichikawa has repeatedly shared her story of how she was locked up with men after California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 132 in 2020, which permitted inmates who identify as the opposite sex to transfer to a prison aligned with their "gender identity."

In a bonus episode of CP’s podcast series "Generation Indoctrination: Inside The Transgender Battle," Ichikawa recalled feeling "helpless" during her incarceration when men were first allowed to be housed with women.

"Just to know that you have absolutely no control over your environment, your own physical well-being, your mental health, nothing. And there's really no one you can talk to about it," she said.