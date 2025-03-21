Home News Myrka Dellanos pushes back against attacks over her comments on Mexico, drug cartels

Renowned television host and journalist Myrka Dellanos, an Evangelical Christian woman with strong conservative beliefs on issues such as life and family, categorically denied recent accusations on social media regarding comments she allegedly made on her television show "La Mesa Caliente" on the Telemundo network.

In a message to her followers, Dellanos clarified that her journalistic work had been misrepresented and that she had never expressed offensive words toward the Mexican people.

"The truth is important," Dellanos said.

The journalist explained that, during the program's broadcast, she merely reported on an official U.S. government report indicating that certain Mexican politicians maintained "alliances with drug cartels." She also mentioned that several Mexican friends had made similar comments to her.

However, her words were distorted on social media, leading her to express her disappointment and reaffirm her respect and admiration for the Mexican people. "I want to make it very clear, and I know for a fact, that Mexicans are hardworking, decent, and noble people, and everyone knows that I love Mexico," she stated in her message.

Attacks and questions for his conservative stance

Dellanos has been criticized on several occasions by her fellow co-hosts on the program "La Mesa Caliente" for her conservative stance on issues of faith and family values. The journalist has staunchly defended her Christian beliefs in a media environment where such views are often in the minority.

Despite the attacks, she has reiterated her commitment to the truth and her responsibility as a journalist. "I reiterate that this was the information I provided during the news segment of the program, and as a journalist, I believe the truth is important, and I have a great responsibility to you," he expressed on social media.

Important support on social networks

Dellanos' clarification on social media received an outpouring of support. Journalist and director of the news agency El Mensaje Comunicaciones, Fayra Castro, wrote: "The truth, no matter how much they try to twist it, always prevails. Furthermore, your reputation and integrity as a journalist are unquestionable. Rest assured."

Likewise, well-known urban singer Redimi2 expressed his support by writing: "The truth is with you, my friend."

Meanwhile, news anchor Karina Yapor, who is of Mexican origin, commented: "Myrka Dellanos never spoke ill of Mexicans. She reported a story that, in addition to having been issued by the U.S. government, many Mexicans agree with, due to impunity, insecurity, clandestine graves, and drug trafficking extermination sites in Mexico.

Yapor, a journalist with the conservative outlet Voz Media, said in reference to Dellanos that it is sad that a person who, before being a journalist, is a woman, a daughter, and a mother, is being attacked just because she has a conservative political view.

In addition, organizations such as the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), chaired by the Rev. Samuel Rodríguez, and the Global Communicators Association, which brings together Hispanic Christian communicators in the U.S., have sent letters to the Telemundo network in support of Dellanos.

Commitment to humanitarian causes and faith

In addition to her career in the media, Myrka Dellanos has dedicated part of her life to social service and humanitarian causes, supporting orphaned children and victims of domestic abuse.

In 2013, she was named spokesperson for "I Am Second," a Christian movement that offers inspiration and hope to those facing issues such as abortion, divorce and child abuse.

Despite the controversy, Dellanos remains steadfast in her principles, defending her faith and values ​​in a media world that is often hostile to her.

This article was originally published at CP Español