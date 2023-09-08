Nancy Pelosi says she's running for reelection in 2024

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has announced that she will be running for reelection in 2024, ending speculation as to whether the 83-year-old congresswoman was going to retire at the end of the current session.

In an announcement made Friday on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, Pelosi stated that she believed that “more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery.”

“Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote,” she tweeted.

Pelosi was first elected to her House seat in 1987 via a special election and has served in office ever since, eventually becoming the first female House speaker in United States history in 2007.

Last November, Pelosi spoke on the House floor, explaining that she was stepping away from Democrat leadership positions in Congress to make room for younger Democrat Congress members but would remain in office.

Her speech came shortly after Republicans won control of the House in the midterm elections, eventually electing Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as House speaker earlier this year.

“When I first came to the floor at 6 years old, never would I have thought that someday I would go from homemaker to House speaker," Pelosi said at the time. "In fact, I never intended to run for public office.”

“I have enjoyed working with three presidents, achieving historic investments in clean energy with President George Bush, transformative healthcare reform with President Barack Obama, and forging the future from infrastructure to healthcare to climate action with President Joe Biden.”

In July, during an interview with Dana Bash of CNN, Pelosi said she was unsure whether she would seek reelection in 2024, saying, “We’ll see.”

“I’m not making any political plans here today, but I’m enjoying my service with the members, that our new members are wonderful, our leadership, [House Minority Leader] Hakeem Jeffries [D-N.Y.], [House Minority Whip] Katherine Clark [D-Mass.],” Pelosi added.

Pelosi also said that she wanted to “make sure our flag is still there,” claiming that “all our values as a country are at stake because of what [former President] Donald Trump has put forth.”