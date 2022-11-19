 Politics |

4 things to know about Nancy Pelosi's likely successor Hakeem Jeffries

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Hakeem Jeffries
House Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., speaks at a news conference in the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2022, in Washington, D.C. |

Just a day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced that she would step down from her role as leader of House Democrats, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has emerged as the top candidate to take her position.

Pelosi, 82, has held the role of the top Democrat in the House of Representatives for two decades, serving as speaker of the House from 2007-2011 and again from 2019-2023. Her Thursday announcement on the House floor came a day after most media outlets projected that the Republican Party will gain control of the lower chamber of Congress in 2023. 

On Friday, Jeffries sent a letter to colleagues seeking "support for the position of House Democratic Leader." Jeffries, 52, has represented New York's Brooklyn-based 8th Congressional District since 2012 and has served as Chair of the House Democratic Caucus since 2019. He previously worked as a corporate lawyer and as a state lawmaker. 

If a majority of House Democrats support his leadership bid, Jeffries will become the first African American to lead a political party in U.S. Congress.

The following pages highlight four things to know about the man seeking to become the next House Democratic leader.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

Free Religious Freedom Updates

Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST newsletter for free, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Related Articles

Most Popular

Free Religious Freedom Updates

A religious liberty newsletter that is a must-read for people of faith.

More In Politics