NASA astronaut talks being stranded in space for 9 months: 'God was there, even in darkest moments'

After spending nine grueling months in space, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore was rescued alongside fellow astronaut Suni Williams. Wilmore expressed that his faith in Jesus was key to his enduring the experience.

His return has captured public attention this week, and his statements have had a significant impact.

As reported by CBN News, Wilmore shared that his journey was filled with challenges, but that his trust in God gave him the strength he needed. "My feeling about all of this goes back to my faith. It's tied to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He is working out His plan and purposes for His glory through all of humanity, and how that plays out in our lives is meaningful and important," the astronaut said.

Wilmore and Williams landed in the Gulf of America after encountering several technical difficulties aboard the spacecraft. During their stay on the space station, they had to deal with extreme conditions and uncertainty about their return to Earth.

A journey full of challenges

Wilmore explained that, although the mission had a scientific purpose, it was also a journey of spiritual growth for him. " I was never alone. God was there, even in the darkest moments," he stated. His testimony has been received with great interest by the Christian and scientific communities.

"I understand that He works in all things, some for the good — see Hebrews Chapter 11 — and others seem not so good to us. But all things work together for His good, for all who believe," the astronaut added.

During their nine months in space, the astronauts participated in numerous experiments and station maintenance tasks. However, the technical challenges and unexpected extension of their mission tested their physical and emotional stamina.

Wilmore's return marks the end of a mission that pushed him beyond his human and spiritual limits. NASA has emphasized the importance of the mission and the astronauts' courage, while his statements have reinforced the impact of faith in extreme situations.

Wilmore is an elder at Providence Baptist Church in Pasadena, Texas. Tommy Dahn, Wilmore's pastor, told Fox26 that the astronaut has been a member of the church for the past 17 years and has made a point of staying active, even during his time in space.

This article was originally published at CP Español