After opposition MK accuses Netanyahu of arming ISIS-linked militias in Gaza, PMO doesn't deny claim

Opposition MK and Israel Beitenu party head Avigdor Liberman accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of arming Islamic State-affiliated militias in Gaza due to their opposition to Hamas.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Liberman stated, “Suddenly, the nation of Israel is distributing weapons to different types of clans, like the Amasah clan, Salafists affiliated with ISIS.”

“They receive weapons from the State of Israel. It's absolute madness,” Liberman told Channel 12’s Oded Ben-Ami.

Liberman also stated that he does not believe the decision to arm the clans was approved in a Cabinet vote.

“Netanyahu, just as he once tried to build a counterweight against the Palestinian Authority in Hamas, now he is building ISIS as a counterweight to Hamas inside the Gaza Strip,” he stated.

The right-wing opposition leader accused Netanyahu and his coalition of waging the war based primarily on coalition concerns, rather than strategic national concerns.

“This coalition has no idea how to conduct a modern war, which is being waged on four axes — military, political, economic and cognitive,” Liberman stated. “If nothing is in sync and [it’s] uncoordinated, there is no chance of success. This coalition is using the war as a tool to protect the coalition, the government, but they are not conducting the war. You see it in Gaza with a lot of confusion.”

Following Liberman’s remarks, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) released a statement, saying, "Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various and varied ways, on the recommendation of all the heads of the defense establishment.”

While the Prime Minister’s Office did not directly address Liberman or his claims, it also did not issue a denial.

Earlier on Thursday, the Israeli military censor cleared for publication reports that the government had supplied weapons to an armed group in the Gaza Strip. The weapons were distributed to a faction led by Yasser Abu Shabab, a member of the Tarabin Bedouin tribe, which has roots in Gaza, Israel’s Negev region, Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Abu Shabab reportedly escaped from a Hamas prison at the outset of the Gaza war and has since been working to build an opposition group to Hamas.

According to a recent Reuters report, the group, which calls itself al-Quwat al-Shaabiya (The Popular Forces), has been operating in the area of Rafah, and has engaged in some cooperation with Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Abu Shabab told Reuters that his group was formed to protect Gazan residents from Hamas and to prevent the terror group from stealing aid meant for the civilians.

The group has clashed with Hamas several times in recent months, and Hamas has carried out several assassinations of al-Shaabiya members.

It is believed that this is the group to which Israel distributed a number of Kalashnikov rifles. According to reports in the Hebrew media, the weapons provided were seized by the IDF during the war and were not purchased by the Israeli government.

Opposition politicians, as well as some from within Netanyahu’s coalition, expressed outrage after the report broke.

Knesset Member Gilad Kariv of the Labor party condemned Netanyahu’s decision to arm the group.

“The reckless Netanyahu has moved from a 'calculated risk' vis-à-vis Hamas to a 'calculated risk' vis-à-vis jihadist forces in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS,” Kariv said. “All in order not to renew the diplomatic negotiations with the Palestinian Authority and not to really deal with formulating a plan for the day after in Gaza.”

Tali Gottlieb, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, initially denied Liberman's report. However, after it appeared to be confirmed, she also criticized the decision to arm militant groups in Gaza.

“This is indescribable nonsense – what else will they do?” Gottlieb asked. “Are we giving weapons to ISIS and al-Qaeda? Does this seem normal to you? I don't trust a single man in Gaza. This delusional and despicable worldview brought upon us the inferno of October.”

Following the reports, Kan News requested a statement from the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) regarding the arming of the militant groups, but the agency declined to comment.

This article was originally published by All Israel News.