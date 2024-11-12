Home News Netflix releases trailer for biblical epic ‘Mary’: ‘An origin story of Christianity’

This Christmas season, Netflix is set to bring a retelling of the Nativity story to audiences around the world, offering a fresh perspective on an ancient narrative in the forthcoming film “Mary.”

Directed by D.J. Caruso and releasing Dec. 6, “Mary” follows the story of the Virgin Mary, reimagining the trials and courage of a young woman chosen to bring Jesus into the world. Viewers will see the journey from Mary’s viewpoint as she navigates the challenges of an unprecedented destiny, according to Netflix.

The film stars Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary and Ido Tako as Joseph, with Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins taking on the role of King Herod.

Producer Mary Aloe, a devout Christian, described “Mary” as a “labor of love,” one that aims to bring the world’s most iconic story of faith and sacrifice to new generations.

“This story is needed now more than ever in our world. As a woman, a Christian, and a producer, Mary’s story is important to me. This is a story of faith, hope, and pure love,” she said.

Watch the trailer for 'Mary' below:

According to showrunners, the film offers a look at Mary as both a holy figure and a relatable young woman, enduring rejection and hardship in the wake of a miraculous conception.

As her community turns against her, she finds herself and her newborn son hunted by King Herod, whose obsessive grip on power leads him to ruthless acts. Forced into hiding, Mary and Joseph begin a life on the run, driven by faith and bound by love as they protect their child.

Caruso, a practicing Catholic and father of five, said his vision for "Mary" was rooted in reverence and relatability.

"I believe Mary is the most extraordinary woman ever to walk this earth," he said. "Her story, especially for younger generations, has often been underappreciated. I wanted to create a film that presents Mary as someone we can all relate to. ... My hope is that audiences feel my reverence for Mary and come to see her not only as a holy figure but as a friend, a mother, and one of the greatest heroines ever to grace the screen. In the end, it's her love that will save the world."

To capture the story's spiritual depth and ensure biblical accuracy, Caruso and Aloe consulted with religious scholars, theologians and clergy.

The film's script, written by Timothy Michael Hayes, went through over 70 drafts with rigorous input to ensure historical accuracy and sensitivity to biblical themes. The late Catholic Bishop David G. O'Connell, Caruso's spiritual advisor on the project, provided essential guidance.

"It was essential to stay true to the biblical narrative as the story's foundation, which Timothy Michael Hayes' script captured beautifully. I was fortunate to have the guidance of a brilliant biblical scholar, the late Bishop David G. O'Connell, who served as my spiritual advisor and an expert on 'Mary,'" he said.

"He helped me interpret the scriptures in a way that was both relatable and deeply emotional. From there, we carefully fictionalized the moments between Mary's journey, adding tension, emotion, and pacing — all vital elements for compelling cinema — while preserving the truths of the miraculous events in her life. The plot remains faithful to the scriptures, with thoughtful interpretations that enhance the film's central themes. In short, we aimed to honor the scriptures."

"Mary," filmed on location in Morocco, also stars Stephanie Nur; Susan Brown; Ori Pfeffer; Eamon Farren; Hilla Vidor; Mili Avital; Gudmundur Thorvaldsson; Dudley O'Shaughnessyl; Keren Tzur; Mehmet Kurtulus and Mila Harris.

As "Mary" enters the canon of recent biblical cinema like "The Chosen," "His Only Son" and "Journey to Bethlehem," Aloe said she hopes the film will resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.

"Our hope is that people will want to learn more about faith from Mary's journey, what her family gave up, and what she endured to follow her calling to bring us Jesus," Aloe said. "I hope that this makes Mary and Joseph relatable to people who want to know, learn, and discover more about them and so many great stories in the Bible," she said.

"Mary" will land on Netflix on Dec. 6.