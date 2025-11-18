Home News New AI-powered ‘Business Bible' app links Wall Street headlines to scriptural wisdom

Business Bible, a faith-and-finance publishing brand founded by former hedge fund manager Nicholas Leone, has launched what it calls the world's first AI-powered app that matches real-time business headlines with biblical principles on work, finance, leadership and economic wisdom.

The new "Business Bible App" arrives at a moment of rising interest in Scripture: the YouVersion Bible App recently surpassed 1 billion downloads, and Bible sales climbed in 2024.

As the American Bible Society's 2025 "State of the Bible" report finds that Bible engagement in the United States is ticking upward for the first time in four years, driven mainly by younger men, Business Bible is wagering that those readers are not only churchgoers but also CEOs, fund managers, startup founders and knowledge workers seeking a faith-rooted framework for decision-making.

The app gathers thousands of news stories each day, earnings calls, geopolitical bulletins, mergers and acquisitions deals, regulatory actions and runs them through what the company calls "agentic AI." The system identifies themes and pairs each with what it deems a relevant biblical business principle, offering a short devotional tied to the day's economic landscape.

"When I worked on Wall Street, I would wake up, read my Bible, then read The Wall Street Journal before stepping onto the trading floor," Leone told The Christian Post. "What we did with the Business Bible App is marry those habits. Our AI searches headlines every minute of every day and generates summaries with the biblical principle that applies most to today's news."

Leone, a father of four who spent three decades in finance, contends that business is one of the least explored but most pervasive biblical subjects.

"Pastors don't understand business," he said. "That's not their fault. They shepherd the Church beautifully. But it's time for businesspeople to take their rightful place to uncover what the Bible says about stewardship and money."

"People love to quote 'Money is the root of all evil,'" he added. "That's a misquote. Scripture actually says, 'The love of money is the root of all kinds of evil.' There's a difference."

"'Money is the answer for everything,' Solomon says. That doesn't mean money solves everything; it means it solves what it's designed to solve. We just need wisdom to discern the difference."

His new platform avoids the AI problem known as "hallucination," false or invented results, because it is constrained to what he calls "law-based, principle-based theology."

"We are the only AI platform that will only generate principles and illustrations from business and the Bible," he said. "If you want the truth about business, buy the Business Bible."

The app includes features that mirror both a study tool and a research terminal, such as AI-matched business insights aligned with breaking news, Bible translations with business-related verses marked in gold as well as articles and case studies on leadership, economics, investing and generosity.

The app's conversational AI could help users apply biblical reasoning to workplace decisions, the company contends.

It is, in Leone's view, a spiritual counterpoint to the information overload of corporate life: "It helps you live out your faith and work," he said.

He insists this is not a product for believers only. "For those who don't believe," he said, "you're still getting headline news, market data and purposeful principles that help you navigate work. These principles are practical."

While the app is launching first in English, the company has set aggressive international plans. By 2026, Business Bible expects to deliver the platform in eight languages, reaching 80% of the global marketplace.

"What took 2,000 years to reach the world through missions and translation, we will be able to do in days or months because of AI," he said, pointing to the Apostle Paul's use of Roman roads as a historical parallel. "Technology can serve the same purpose: bringing wisdom where decisions are made."

The World Evangelical Alliance, representing 600 million Evangelicals, is preparing to release a custom Business Bible edition, and pastors and marketplace ministries across the U.S. are expected to adopt the platform, according to Leone.

Leone acknowledged that skeptics may question whether spiritual counsel should be filtered, however cautiously, through artificial intelligence, but he stressed that the need is existential.

"If we can help people simply think differently about work, we change the way they work, where they spend most of their lives," he said. "In a world that feels conflicted and uncertain, I hope people find meaning in their work and that we give them hope."