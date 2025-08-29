Home News New Jersey town drops plan to seize Episcopal church property

A New Jersey town will abandon a proposal to seize an Episcopal church property by eminent domain so it could build a recreation facility.

At a meeting of the Toms River Township Council on Wednesday, Mayor Daniel Rodrick announced that he is abandoning the proposal involving Christ Episcopal Church, citing strong local opposition. On April 30, the Toms River Council voted 4-3 to pass an eminent domain ordinance aimed at seizing the church property to create a community park that would feature a playground, pickleball courts, a skate park and a soccer field.

"It is pretty clear that the public does not support the eminent domain," stated Rodrick, according to the Episcopal News Service. "We thought that the church would be a willing seller, and we are not moving forward with the eminent domain of the church."

The announcement was met with considerable applause. The council held an informal vote in which they unanimously agreed to drop the effort to acquire the church's property.

The Rev. Lisa Hoffman, rector at Christ Episcopal, told ENS that she is "extremely grateful and relieved."

"While we will never know for certain what prompted the initial action to take the church, it is now time for the healing process to begin and for Christ Church to get back to the work of the Gospel without the continued threat hanging over our heads," said Hoffman.

Bishop Sally French of the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey told ENS that she is "grateful for the clergy and people of Christ Church and their commitment to serve those in need."

"We have not forgotten the poor and homeless residents of Toms River, and I am glad that Christ Church will continue to be able to serve them as part of our Christian commitment to love and care for our neighbors," French added.

The April 30 ordinance, which had been scheduled for debate at a second public hearing on July 30, sparked considerable backlash, including an online petition that garnered over 9,500 signatories.

Last month, Rodrick said that he was delaying a vote on the controversial proposal until he surveyed the level of support among the locals for the eminent domain ordinance.

Earlier this month, Christ Episcopal announced that it would scrap its plan to build a 17-bed homeless shelter, which required an exemption to the property's official zoning classification.

The decision came after the town's zoning board rejected the proposal, and the congregation failed to secure a grant that would have provided the necessary resources to operate the shelter.