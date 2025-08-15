Home News NJ church drops plan to open homeless shelter amid threat of eminent domain seizure

A New Jersey church facing a potential eminent domain seizure of its property is dropping its plan to open a homeless shelter after local government officials rejected their request.

Christ Episcopal Church in Toms River had planned to open up a 17-bed homeless shelter, which would have required an exemption to the property's official zoning classification. The town's zoning board rejected the proposal last month.

Additionally, the church was also unable to secure a grant from Ocean County, thus depriving them of the resources necessary to operate the shelter, according to the Episcopal News Service.

The Rev. Lisa Hoffman, rector at Christ Episcopal, told the parish in a statement Wednesday that "this was not an easy decision or one made lightly."

"Bishop [Sally] French and I agree that it would be best for us not to pursue any further action at this time," Hoffman said, as quoted by ENS, adding that she must "protect and care for the people and property entrusted to me as your pastor."

"Bishop French and I agree that to make any other decision would not be in the best interest of the congregation at this time and could violate that sacred trust."

French told ENS that she is "grateful" to Christ Episcopal for "their faithful efforts," but was also disappointed that the congregation's "worthwhile efforts to expand services to the homeless and those in need in the community" were blocked.

"We remain committed to the work of gospel justice, and we look forward to further opportunities to build connections and support the community, especially those suffering from homelessness," French added.

In June, the Tom's River Zoning Board of Adjustment voted 5-2 to reject the church's proposal to build a 17-bed homeless shelter on its property. Board member Dana Tormollan stated that it is "not an easy answer," as the local area needs a new shelter.

"These people need a permanent shelter to go to, whether it be daytime in 98 degrees or nighttime in 25 degrees. They deserve someplace to go, but this is not the right spot for them," said Tormollan, as quoted by NJ Spotlight News.

Attorney Harvey L. York, who represents Christ Episcopal, told NJ Spotlight News at the time that he recommended that the Episcopal Diocese of New Jersey legally challenge the decision.

Christ Episcopal's effort to open a shelter came amid controversy over a proposal by local authorities to seize the church property via eminent domain.

On April 30, the Toms River Council voted 4-3 to pass an eminent domain ordinance to seize the church property to create a community park and recreation center. The center would include a playground, pickleball courts, a soccer field, and a skate park.

The ordinance, which was originally scheduled to be debated at a second public hearing on July 30, sparked considerable backlash, including an online petition that got over 9,500 signatories.

Last month, Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick said that he was delaying a vote on the proposal to gauge the level of support among the local population for the eminent domain ordinance for the church property.