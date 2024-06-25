Home News Newsboys release new song for 'God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust'

The popular Christian band Newsboys, who are known by many for their songs in the God’s Not Dead movies, have recorded a new track that will be featured in the franchise's next film.

The band’s new song, "In God We Trust," will be featured in the film God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust, which will be in theaters nationwide starting on Sept. 12.

The song, which will be released on July 19, is also on the band’s new album, Worldwide Revival: Part One.

“We just finished filming it,” Newsboys' bassist Adam Agee told Crosswalk Headlines. “It’s really exciting.”

“New song, new movie. God’s Not Dead: In God We Trust hits theaters on September 12 & our brand new song 'In God We Trust' is yours to hear on July 19 when #worldwiderevival drops,” the band wrote in an Instagram post announcing the new release.

“We’re stoked to be working with our GND movie fam again & can’t wait for you to see more of what we’ve been working on,” the band added.

The Newsboys have had 35 songs chart on Billboard’s Hot Christian Songs list and 33 No. 1 radio hits since the 1980s.

Many of the band's younger fans know them best for their hit songs in the God’s Not Dead films. Their first music release in the franchise was titled 'God’s Not Dead' and can be heard in the film of the same name, released in 2014. The song, however, was actually released two years before the film.

The second film in the franchise, God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness, included the Newsboys’ song "Guilty." Both movies featured a concert by the band.

The Newsboys' new album, Worldwide Revival, will be a two-part album.

One song on the album, titled 'Heaven on Earth' already has roughly 1 million YouTube views.

The band’s goal with the album is to “spark revival everywhere we go,” Agee told Crosswalk.

Over this coming summer, the Newsboys will go on their Worldwide Revival Nights tour.

“The crowd gives you an energy, and you know that everybody out there is going through something in their lives,” Agee told the Crosswalk. “That’s why we listen to Christian music — to hopefully be uplifted and to be pointed toward the King. And so it just never gets old.”

Asked what advice he would give Christians living in a dark culture, the band's lead singer, Michael Tait, told Crosswalk: “Keep doing what you’re doing. Don’t fret, don’t fear. That won’t help you one bit. God’s in control — we either believe it, or we don’t.”

As the band's frontman, Tait said he has high aspirations, and hopes the band can continue to maintain their faith in God.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Tait said, "God pulls at man. He's not going to bum-rush His way into our lives. He is going to make it known that, with His Hand on us, He's going to chase you down relentlessly."

"Your arms are too short to box with God. You want to surrender and say, 'Lord, I'm not sure what's going on, I'm not sure what tomorrow holds, I'm not sure if I'm going to make it through. But I know one thing that is sure and constant and that's You, because You're the same every day, yesterday and tomorrow.'"

In his interview with CP, Tait said he believes that when people struggle, God wants to be there to help them through that difficulty.

"When the times get tough and rough, … it's not a matter of trying to run around it. Just go through it. God will walk you through it because through that, you're going to gain strength, you're going to gain power, you're going to gain joy, because the joy of the Lord is your strength," Tait exclaimed.

"You're going to learn how not to moan and groan at every turn and realize that God has a plan for this whole thing. But you have to know where you stand first."