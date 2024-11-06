Home News 9 Christian leaders' reactions to Trump’s reelection as 47th president of the United States

In a historic political comeback on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump was reelected for a second, nonconsecutive term to serve as the 47th president of the United States, and he has promised to “help our country heal” after a bruising campaign during which he escaped two assassination attempts.

“This is a movement like nobody's ever seen before and, frankly, this was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There's never been anything like this in this country, and maybe [...] now it's going to reach a new level of importance because we're going to help our country heal,” Trump said in his victory speech.

“We're going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We're going to fix our borders, we're going to fix everything about our country, and we've made history for a reason tonight, and the reason is going to be just that.”

Trump, who was also happy about winning the popular vote this time around, promised to make all the people who supported him happy about their decision.

“Winning the popular vote was very nice, very nice, I will tell you. It's a great, a great feeling of love. We have a great feeling of love in this very large room with unbelievable people standing by my side. These people have been incredible; they've made the journey with me, and we're going to make you very happy; we're going to make you very proud of your vote,” he said. “I hope that you're going to be looking back someday and say, that was one of the truly important moments of my life when I voted for this group of people beyond the president, this group of great people.”

Many of the people who supported Trump were outspoken Christian leaders who were quick to publicly congratulate him on his victory. Here are 10 reactions from Christian leaders across the country on Trump’s reelection victory.