NY police chaplain, priest charged with patronizing a prostitute

A New York Police Department chaplain and Catholic priest has been arrested and accused of hiring a prostitute, though the clergyman maintains his innocence.

Father Michael Eguino, a 40-year-old pastor at the Church of St. Anselm & St. Roch who was appointed a chaplain in 2021, was arrested last Friday and charged with soliciting prostitution.

Eguino was reportedly arrested not far from his parish and given a desk appearance ticket, reported NBC New York. He will soon need to appear before a judge at a Bronx courthouse.

In addition to his position as a parish priest and police chaplain, Eguino also served as a spiritual director for the NYPD Manhattan, Bronx, and Staten Island Holy Name Society.

Oliver Storch, the attorney for Eguino, released a statement quoted by News 12 of New York on Saturday denying that the clergyman was patronizing a prostitute when he was arrested.

According to Storch, the arrest derived from a “prior allegation of a woman who is not a prostitute but a troubled individual who Father Eguino had counseled in the past.”

The Catholic Archdiocese of New York issued a statement for Eguino’s parish on Saturday, explaining that it “will cooperate with the investigation by the appropriate authorities.”

“As you may have heard in the media, an allegation of inappropriate behavior with an adult woman has been made against your pastor, Father Michael Eguino. While it is painful for all to hear this, our people have expressed that they appreciate hearing from us directly,” stated the Archdiocese.

“Father Eguino denies the allegations and maintains the presumption of his innocence. However, for the good of the parish, Father Eguino has voluntarily stepped away from the parish while the matter is investigated.”

The Catholic regional body concluded by saying that, as the present situation unfolds, “we remain united in prayer for all those involved, especially the parish family of St. Anselm.”

Members of Eguino expressed surprise at the news of the arrest, with one congregant telling News 12 that she was “in shock right now.”

“He’s such a nice person,” said another member of the congregation, as quoted by News 12. “I can’t believe it. I can’t believe this happened. Such a nice person.”