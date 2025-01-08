Home News Officer killed outside Church of the Highlands during fast

Lieutenant Mark Alan Meadows, a beloved police officer in Irondale, Alabama, died tragically on Monday after he was struck by a motorist while directing traffic during Church of the Highlands’ fasting event called “21 Days of Prayer.” He was 60.

Meadows’ death came on the second day of the megachurch’s annual fast, which started on Jan. 5 and ends on Jan. 25.

Authorities cited by The Associated Press said Meadows was directing traffic at an intersection when he was hit by a passing vehicle. He died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. It was unclear Wednesday whether the 32-year-old driver of a pick-up truck that hit Meadows had been charged.

In a statement Monday, the Irondale Police Department said the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m. local time and Meadows’ death had left them with “deep sadness and heavy hearts.”

“Lt. Mark Meadows was a treasured member of our Irondale family for over 30 years,” Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. said in a statement. “He was a man of few words but always led by example and embodied the heart of a true public servant. Lt. Meadows will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters at the Irondale Police Department, as well as by all of our city employees and citizens. We are comforted in knowing that he is with his heavenly father, and we will continue to cover his family in prayer as they grieve this great loss.”

Church of the Highlands Senior Pastor Chris Hodges said in a statement cited by WTVY that Meadows had been with the Grants Mill location of the church since it opened nearly 18 years ago.

"He is family to us. All our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, son, family members, fellow officers and the many who loved him. Even in the most difficult and trying times, we know our God will provide comfort, strength and reassurance based on the promise of heaven. We as a church will do all we can to care for his family,” Hodges said.

Through their “21 Days of Prayer” event, Church of the Highlands members fast and pray for 21 days each January and August “to intentionally seek God in prayer and believe for Him to move in powerful ways.”

On Tuesday, the Irondale community gathered to remember Meadow. The police department said his patrol car would remain in memorial on the lawn of the Irondale City Hall until his funeral service is held on Thursday at the Church of the Highlands.

A statement from Meadows’ family said Meadows is survived by his mother, Mary Meadows; wife, Susan Meadows, children Garrett Meadows, Mary Kate Boykin, Aiden Meadows and granddaughter, Lucy Kate Boykin.

“Our greatest moment of sorrow has been met with his greatest moment of joy. We are clinging to the hope and peace that is offered only through Jesus Christ in this heavy time,” the Meadows family noted while quoting Philippians 3:20-21.

“But our citizenship is in Heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.”