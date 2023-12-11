Home Business One Million Moms demands Target stop demeaning Christmas by selling ‘gay Santas,’ ‘pride nutcrackers’

The conservative group One Million Moms has launched a petition against retail giant Target over its decision to stock LGBT-themed Christmas merchandise, including “gay Santas” and “pride nutcrackers,” months after the retail giant faced backlash for selling products by a designer of satanic apparel.

One Million Moms says that such products are offensive and inappropriate for Christmas, urging Target in its petition to cease selling these items and warning that “progressive” business decisions could alienate conservative customers.

The products in question include a 10-inch Pride Santa from Kurt Adler’s Fabriché collection and a Pride Nutcracker figurine from Wondershop. The Santa figure, adorned in pride colors and holding a Pride flag, and the Nutcracker, featuring a light purple beard and rainbow elements, are part of Target’s Christmas décor lineup.

The petition expresses concern that Target’s LGBT Christmas merchandise could influence children’s perceptions of homosexuality and transgenderism.

“Target has made a deliberate decision to display controversial products instead of wholesome ones at Christmas — a Christian holiday. This is a terrible plan on Target’s part, especially at this time of year, the season that should be the most profitable time of year for companies,” 1MM says.

“Let Target know that as a conservative parent and consumer, you are disgusted by their recent merchandising choices. The corporation’s leaders have failed to get the message that when you go woke, you go broke,” it adds.

The petition has received more than 14,800 signatures as of early Monday.

In May, The Christian Post reported that Target’s website was selling items from Abprallen, a British brand known for satanic-themed apparel. This included a messenger bag with the slogan “Too Queer for Here” and a sweatshirt stating, “Cure transphobia, not trans people.” Abprallen’s products often feature references to Satan and LGBT themes.

Erik-James Carnell, the founder of Abprallen, identifies as a “gay trans man.” The brand's messaging aligns with Carnell’s views on LGBT identity. For example, one product description read, “Satan respects pronouns,” and another featured a Baphomet-inspired design, symbolizing a rejection of binary stereotypes.

Target’s partnership with Abprallen followed other controversial marketing campaigns, such as Bud Light and Nike’s promotions featuring trans-identified cultural influencers. These campaigns have faced backlash, particularly in conservative circles. For instance, Bud Light experienced a significant loss in value after collaborating with TikTok trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In response to customer complaints, some Target stores, primarily in rural Southern areas, relocated their LGBT merchandise to less prominent store locations to mitigate customer outrage and avoid a situation similar to Bud Light’s marketing misstep.

In 2016, target announced a policy allowing customers and employees to use bathrooms matching their self-declared gender identity, leading to calls for a boycott from conservative groups. The American Family Association even compiled a list of incidents of men in girls' dressing rooms and women's bathrooms to highlight the risks of Target’s bathroom policy.