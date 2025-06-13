Home News 'Hunger for understanding': Over 28,000 baptized nationwide during Pentecost revival event

Over 28,000 people were baptized at hundreds of gatherings across the United States on Pentecost Sunday as part of a nationwide revival event.

In partnership with Baptize America, over 600 churches hosted more than 1,000 separate events where people professed their faith in Jesus and were baptized.

Mark Francey, pastor at Oceans Church of California and the man behind Baptize America, told The Christian Post that his inspiration for the event "burst out of a time of prayer I was having with Jesus a couple of years ago, when I had an open vision."

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Francey saw Pirate's Cove in California as the starting point, "and this progression, from Southern California to all of California, to America, and to the ends of the earth."

"I heard that small still voice, which many Christians are familiar with, just placing these really clear thoughts in my heart," he recounted. "The key moment was when His voice said to do it on the day of Pentecost. That's when the church was born."

"It felt like He wanted to make Pentecost Sunday a day when the Christian world would truly celebrate, and maybe even the lost world would know that this is a day they can walk into a church and get baptized anywhere."

While the exact number of people baptized at the nationwide event was still to be determined, Francey told CP that it was between 28,000 and 29,000 people, possibly as many as 30,000.

There was also an international component to the event, with around 1,100 people being baptized via Baptize Canada, as well as smaller events being held in Paraguay and Sweden.

On coordinating such a large revival event, Francey said, "it was just the hand of God, right place, right time, and the right people."

"When what you're doing is bigger, better, and smarter than you, you really can't take credit for it. It truly felt like God's hand was on this to bring some of the great leaders in the Body of Christ on board," he continued.

"Some of the largest churches in America participated, probably five out of the 10 largest churches in the country were part of this and were huge advocates. That definitely helped create critical mass, which was amazing."

Victory Christian Fellowship of New Castle, Delaware, was one of the participating congregations. In comments emailed to CP, Lead Pastor Laurie Idahosa said they "participate in events like this all the time."

Idahosa said a dozen people were baptized on Pentecost at her church, describing the event as "simply incredible." She believes "God is calling His people deeper — and Victory is ready to serve that need globally."

Kandi Bailey, care pastor at GrowLife Church of Land O'Lakes, Florida, told CP that her congregation saw 22 people baptized as part of the nationwide event.

"We wanted to be a part of a larger vision — people coming together who want to stand up and say, I'm a follower of Jesus. What a beautiful heavenly perspective that must have been to see so many stand up in faith," said Bailey.

"I believe there is a move of God happening in this generation. God loves this world and wants to be in relationship with us. I hope people see the beauty of standing up and declaring their faith in God and encourage others to do the same."

Pastors Michael and Meredith Calo of Shoreline Church in Old Lyme, Connecticut, said 23 people were baptized at their church.

"We feel that the Holy Spirit is moving now, during these turbulent times. Young people are experiencing a hunger for understanding, and we believe that the only answer is Jesus," they stated.

"There is hope for everyone, Jesus came to bring hope, hope for lost and dying world. Repent and be baptized, for the Kingdom of God is at hand!"

"God is always on the move," said Pastor Vasily Ivanov of Living Waters Fellowship Church of Windsor Locks, Connecticut, in an emailed statement.

"It's time for America and the rest of the world to see what God is doing, thus fulfilling our part, for the hour is late, Jesus is coming soon."

Francey previously organized Baptize California in May, an annual event which saw a little over 7,700 people make public decisions for Christ at Huntington Beach. According to Francey, around 1,100 of those baptized at the May event "gave their lives to Jesus on the spot" rather than pre-registering for the mass baptism.