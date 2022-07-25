Parents battle doctors, government to keep son on life support: The inside story of Archie Battersbee

The parents of Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy from the United Kingdom, have been in a legal battle to keep their son on life support. Despite rulings stating doctors can remove life support against the family's wishes, Archie's parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, have fought back.

Christian Post reporter Samantha Kamman joins Billy Hallowell to tell the inside story on what happened to Battersbee — and why the battle surrounding his care matters.

This conversation was recorded before a Monday decision from a U.K. court to deny the Battersbees' appeal request.

Listen to this episode of the podcast (and subscribe to the show):

"The Inside Story" takes you behind the headlines of the biggest faith, culture, and political headlines of the week. In 15 minutes or less, Christian Post staff writers and editors will help you navigate and understand what's driving each story, the issues at play — and why it all matters.

Listen to more Christian podcasts today on the Edifi app

