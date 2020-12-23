Parents erect 3rd billboard warning against trans medicalization of kids Parents erect 3rd billboard warning against trans medicalization of kids

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A group of concerned parents of trans-identifying teenagers have erected another billboard drawing attention to the harms of the medicalization of gender after being censored earlier this month.



This third billboard is located near a children's hospital in Los Angeles that is home to a large transgender youth clinic and a prominent doctor who is actively gender-transitioning children.

The father of a trans-identifying teenage girl who's spearheading the effort said in an interview with The Christian Post that he's determined to never stop fighting for his children. He spoke with CP on condition of anonymity because of potential repercussions to his family.



Like a previous billboard that was put up near Kaiser West-LA earlier this month but taken down within 48 hours following "complaints from the community," the message was the same.



The text reads: "Why do so many of our youth think they are transgender? Know the facts before making a life changing choice. Read this book."



The text is written alongside the cover of journalist Abigail Shrier's book, Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, which was released earlier this summer and scrutinizes the sudden, skyrocketing rates of teenage girls and young women self-identifying as the opposite sex and the medical practices that are irreparably harming their bodies.



The new billboard, which went up Monday and is scheduled to remain up for one month, is located close to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, an intentional move because of what's happening there. This particular billboard company was an independent outfit and has assured the parents that they will not censor their message.



"We placed it near Children's Hospital because they are one of the leaders in this transgender medicine that is completely experimental and run by Johanna Olson-Kennedy, who we view as the most vocal and prominent doctor in this field," the father told CP.



As CP reported in April 2019, Olson-Kennedy was among the recipients of a $5.7 million National Institutes of Health research grant for a five-year study, and in one of her publications, it shows that mastectomies have been done on girls as young as 13.



At a Heritage Foundation panel challenging the claims of transgender activists in the medical field, Dr. Michael Laidlaw, a California-based endocrinologist, showed a video clip of Olson-Kennedy asserting that minors possess the capacity to make life-altering decisions, including the choice to have their breasts amputated.



"And here's the other thing about chest surgery: If you want breasts at a later point in your life, you can go and get them," Olson-Kennedy says in the video.



Laidlaw and his colleagues filed FOIA requests and obtained additional details about Olson-Kennedy's study at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. A 2017 progress report revealed that the minimum age for cross-sex hormones was lowered from 13 to 8.



"Imagine giving 8-year-old girls testosterone," Laidlaw said during the Heritage panel. "They are in third or fourth grade. This is unbelievable. But this is going on."



The Los Angeles father emphasized that it's vital that parents in similar situations find a way to voice their objections creatively.



"There is nothing more powerful and there is nothing that will drive me more than the love for my kids," he told CP. "I know my daughters very well and I know that one of them has been harmed by this trans ideology."



He continued: "The schools blindly shove it down their throat, the media is one-sided and will not talk about anything other than celebrated transgender ideology, and Hollywood celebrates such as Ellen Page and Eddie Izzard while refusing [to report on the] thousands of young kids, mainly teenage girls, who are being put on life-altering hormones and getting healthy body parts amputated only to have many of them start to change their minds."



Though this father battles persistent anxiety and sleepless nights, he intends to persevere, stressing that he "will do whatever it takes to get this message out and to stop this madness from happening to others."



He believes that not allowing proper therapy to be offered to troubled youth to find out what underlying mental health issues might be contributing to their psychological distress about their gender is "wrong and criminal." And the "affirm-only" approach that is the standard within transgender medical treatments allows for no caution.



Two years ago, this father and his wife visited a trans clinic where, within the first 10 minutes, a gender therapist recommended that their then-13-year-old daughter, who self-identified as transgender, get a compression binder to flatten her breasts and start taking puberty-blocking drugs.



His daughter is now receiving proper therapy for her distress, he added, and he continues to hear from many other parents from around the country who want to raise awareness with similarly-themed billboards. He is urging them to book with independent companies that are less likely to be pressured into censoring their message in addition to finding alternative ways to communicate the dire nature of what is happening.



"Learn the facts, and then you will see that people like Johanna Olson-Kennedy are pure evil," he asserted.

































Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit