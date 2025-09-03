Home News Journey Fort Worth Pastor Diego Fuller denies sexually assaulting former parishioner after arrest

Alonzo Diego Fuller, the founding pastor of Journey Fort Worth Church in Texas, has “categorically” denied allegations that he sexually assaulted a former parishioner after he was arrested by police in Fort Worth.

“Journey Fort Worth Church has recently become aware of serious allegations made against our pulpit minister, Pastor Diego Fuller, by a former parishioner. Pastor Diego categorically denies these accusations of sexual assault and maintains they are entirely without merit,” a statement from the Journey Fort Worth Church Board of Elders said on Wednesday.

Court records cited by The Dallas Morning News said Fuller, 39, was booked into the Tarrant County jail Monday on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. The crime is alleged to have taken place in June. He was released the same day on a $40,000 bond.

“Thank you for the prayers, calls, emails, and love so many have shown during this time. My wife and I truly appreciate it. We kindly ask for continued prayer and for privacy as our family walks through this together,” Fuller added in a statement he shared along with the response from his church’s board of elders.

The elders of Journey Fort Worth appeared confident in Fuller’s denial of the allegations and stated that he would continue preaching at the church he founded in July 2022, until the investigation is resolved.

“Pastor Diego fully supports and welcomes a thorough investigation by the criminal justice system and looks forward to the opportunity to clear his name. He remains committed to transparency and truth as the legal process moves forward,” the elders said.

“Throughout this process, Pastor Diego will continue to lead our congregation and fulfill his responsibilities as our pulpit minister. He wants to assure the church community that there is absolutely no validity to these claims, and he remains steadfast in his dedication to serving Journey Fort Worth Church.”

In a statement shared on the church’s website about his philosophy on ministry, Fuller says he believes there “is no higher calling in life than to have a consistent, integrity, deep, and loving relationship with God.”

“The deepest desire of my soul is to know God in the most intimate way possible and make him known to the world. Having received His gift of salvation by faith, I have come to understand that learning and loving God is more than words, and it’s what I express from my heart. Jesus said, ‘If you love me, you will obey what I command.’ (John 14:15),” he wrote.

“If I commit to holding this scripture as truth, then my desire to love Him should and must be equal to my desire to obey Him and live out worship from my heart. Worship is my love being expressed to Jesus in response to what he has done for me on the cross.”