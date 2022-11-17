Pastor Greg Locke blames ‘haters’ after YouTube shuts him out of platform

Tennessee pastor and social media influencer Greg Locke lost some of that influence online Tuesday when YouTube removed his personal account from the platform weeks after shutting down his church’s account, and he blames his “haters” for complaining.

Locke, who leads the Global Vision Bible Church, made the revelation in a post on Facebook which also previously removed a church service by the outspoken pastor for purportedly violating community rules. This time around, said the Tennessee preacher with more than 2 million followers on Facebook, the experience has been “discouraging” because YouTube did not give a reason for booting him and his ministry off the platform.

“Many of you know that YouTube removed our church channel a few weeks ago. It was unfortunate and no real reason was given. Well today YouTube completely removed my personal Pastor Greg Locke page,” he said. “There was no message, no warning and no explanation. They simply bowed to the wishes of countless haters reporting the page.”

Early last year, Facebook removed Locke’s promotion of a church service after he insisted his church would stay open during the coronavirus pandemic in defiance of federal guidelines at the time against social gatherings of no more than 10 people. Facebook accused Locke of “promoting a crime.”

Locke has constantly stated that evil forces have been working together to silence him and his message of spiritual warfare and deliverance.

Earlier this year, after exposing the presence of suspected witches at his church, he said he was threatened with death, hexes, sex toys and glitter bombs.

“The most dangerous message I’ve ever preached is the message of deliverance in the name of Jesus Christ. It’s caused more anger; it’s caused more pushback, it’s caused more threats, more evil, it stirred up more problems,” he said in a video message to his more than 2 million followers on Facebook. “It’s done more to hurt people in our church — meaning that friends and family have forsaken them.”

Locke, who called opposition to his deliverance message “unbelievable,” said one man "promised to come to the tent and slice my throat and to kill me," while others have sent sex toys and glitter bombs in the mail.

"Everybody is mad about the thing I said about calling out witches," he said. "They are real. They know they’re real. They’re not hiding the fact that they’re real. It’s just that the Church is too unbiblical and ignorant to recognize witchcraft, sorcery and spells and curses when they see them. We literally got a box the other day that said it was from my mom that was full of all kind of crystals and hexes and vexes and curses.”

Locke said he was going to do a video about the YouTube attack on him but he decided to write a statement instead.

“Of course it’s a bit discouraging. They literally deleted 800 videos, 105,000 subscribers and banned our church Livestream. Make no mistake…GOD WILL GET GLORY AND DO SOMETHING AMAZING!!” he said.

“I will not be bullied into silence. This is a bump in the road and only further proof of the agenda that we are up against. Remember, TRUTH ALWAYS HAS A PLATFORM. Just gonna sip my coffee, pray for wisdom and simply watch the Lord move on our behalf.”