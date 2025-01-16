Home News Pastor, others offer prayers after student shoots self at Lindley Middle School

Roy Moore, pastor of the Leland Qwest United Methodist Church in Mableton, Georgia, offered prayers to his community after a female student critically shot herself across the street from his church at Lindley Middle School on Wednesday.

"I only can imagine how the parents feel right now, not only her parents, but other parents thinking about their child. All I can do is offer peace and comfort and prayer," Moore told Fox 5 about the shooting he called "heartbreaking."

The school was placed on lockdown after they responded to a report about a person being shot, Officer S.A. Barner of the Cobb County Police Department told the news outlet.

"The campus was immediately secured, and the school was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of students and staff. We can confirm there is one victim," he said.

School officers and Cobb police both received a code red alert, Cobb County School District police spokesman Sgt. John McCraw told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, adding that their first units arrived on the scene within 60 to 90 seconds. After a search of the school, they found the injured female student in a bathroom.

McCraw said the student was first taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital and then flown to a Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hospital in a condition described as "completely critical."

Cobb County Police are currently investigating the incident due to the nature of the student's injuries, but it was unclear Thursday how she got the weapon she used into the school.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens offered prayers to the student's family in a statement on Facebook. He said the incident deeply saddens the city.

"With respect to the student and their family, we offer our prayers and hopes for a full recovery," Owens wrote. "At this time, the City is working with the Cobb County Police Department and Cobb County Board of Education to ensure that this isolated event does not disrupt the element of safety and security we want to provide for our students while learning."

Alison, an eighth grader at the school, told Fox 5 she initially thought the red code alarm was a fire drill, "but it turned out it was much worse than we thought."

She and her classmates huddled in a locker room, she said, gripped by fear and uncertainty during the lockdown.

"I was thinking was I ever going to see my family again?" she said.

Lisa Cupid, chairwoman of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners, offered her support to the victim's family in a statement Wednesday.

"Today, a student at Lindley Middle School suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. My heart goes out to the student, their family, and the entire Lindley Middle School community," Cupid said.

"I also encourage everyone to prioritize the emotional well-being of our children, who often carry burdens that may not always be apparent. Resources are available to support them during this difficult time," she added.

The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988.