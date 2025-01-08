Home News Fundraisers bring in over $250K for families of Christian school shooting victims

Several fundraisers that emerged to help the families of victims of a recent school shooting in Wisconsin that took the lives of a student and teacher and injured several others have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in the three weeks following the tragedy.

A fundraiser set up on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise money for the families of the victims of those impacted by the deadly Dec. 16 school shooting at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison has raised more than $27,000 out of a $250,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

"This money will go towards both families to support funeral costs, loss of wages, support the children impacted for future education along with any miscellaneous expenses that arise," according to organizer Andy Eastman.

He posted an update Thursday indicating that some of the funds will pay for the children of victim Erin West, the teacher killed in the shooting, to go to Disney World. West had planned to take her three daughters to the theme park this spring.

The day after the shooting, the United Way of Dane County, which includes Madison, announced that it was establishing the Abundant Life Christian School Emergency and Recovery Fund to "support those impacted by the tragic events."

Around 1,440 donors have given a combined total of $240,740 for the fundraiser, Madison365 reported Tuesday.

The United Way of Dane County published an announcement Saturday detailing how 66 Culver's restaurants in Wisconsin intended to donate a portion of Monday's profits to benefit the families of those impacted by the shooting.

The United Way stressed that while the percentage donated at each location will vary, each participating restaurant will display the share of its proceeds that will go to the fundraiser so that customers and potential donors are aware.

United Way of Dane County President and CEO Renee Moe elaborated on the United Way fundraiser in a statement published in conjunction with the announcement.

"Our hearts go out to every student, family and educator who has been affected by this act of violence," Moe said. "While our collective reality is forever changed, United Way of Dane County stands ready to help our community recover. Please give with your hearts to support our neighbors through this difficult time. Every dollar counts."

Abundant Life Christian School Principal Doug Butler reacted to United Way's fundraising efforts by stating, "We are overwhelmed by the community's support and grateful for United Way's assistance." He added, "We will be announcing a transparent process for funds distribution once we understand clearly what is needed and how best to support our families and school."

In a Dec. 23 letter submitted to United Way of Dane County, Butler expressed gratitude for the "outpouring of support, kindness, and love" the school had received following the shooting.

He also provided details on how donated money would be spent: "Our top priorities for these monies are to support our school family from the ongoing needs of the injured to the long-term mental health needs of the student body, staff, and families."

"Our order of priority is to come alongside any financial needs of the families who lost loved ones first, then to support the medical expenses of those injured, then with remaining funds to provide for the mental health needs of the Challenger Family that come from the traumatic incident on December 16," he explained.

Abundant Life Christian School, Founded in 1978, provides education "in a Christ-focused context" and has around 390 students from kindergarten through the 12th grade.