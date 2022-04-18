Pastor says 200K Easter egg drop is church following Paul’s example by finding ways to share the Gospel

A multisite nondenominational church based in Kentucky held multiple Easter egg drops on Sunday, dropping approximately 200,000 Easter eggs for nearly 3,000 children to collect.

7 Hills Church, a congregation with locations in Florence, Kentucky, and Cincinnati, Ohio, held multiple egg drops after services on Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

Kyle Waid, an associate pastor at 7 Hills Church, told The Christian Post that nearly 3,000 children took part in the egg drops, and more than 700 volunteers helped organize the events.

“Every year, 7 Hills Church tries to make fun Easter memories for families. Over the years, we’ve dropped eggs out of hot air balloons, had professional sky divers, fireworks, and even shot people out of cannons,” said Waid.

Many churches host Easter egg hunts, with some holding them off site and with tens of thousands of eggs being available for children to search for and gather into baskets.

In 2015, for example, the New Jersey-based Liquid Church held what was reportedly the largest Easter egg hunt in the state that year, with approximately 100,000 eggs being hidden for children to find.

Although technically a secular practice, Waid defended the idea of churches holding Easter egg hunts, quoting 1 Corinthians 9:22, in which St. Paul wrote, "To the weak I became weak, to win the weak. I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means I might save some."

“Our church carries that same mission. We have become all things to all people with the same goal as Paul: that someone would receive the message of Jesus,” Waid said. “The egg hunt is an afterthought. The goal is to reach people.”

“Following every Easter service, we hand out admission tickets to the egg hunt. It’s our hope that through the 10 minutes of hunting eggs, families can create a fun memory together. It’s our prayer that through the hour and 15-minute service, moms, dads, aunts, uncles, grandparents, sisters and brothers can find a forever friend in Jesus.”

To add to his point, Waid explained that 7 Hills Church recorded “almost 500 salvations” during Easter weekend, while also noting that Lead Pastor Marcus Mecum “has always invested heavily in the next generation, including making church for children fun and engaging.”