Drug trafficker-turned-pastor shares how Christ transformed his life after 8 years in prison

What began as a life marked by crime and violence on the streets of the Bronx ended in a testament to redemption and spiritual restoration. Rafael Martínez, of Dominican origin, went from being a drug trafficker to a pastor after having a radical experience with Jesus Christ while in prison.

At 24, Martínez found himself immersed in the world of drug trafficking, lured by easy money and the fast-paced lifestyle. But his lifestyle reached a breaking point when he was arrested in a police operation that nearly cost him his life: seven detectives shot him in an attempt to capture him.

Although he miraculously survived, he was sentenced to eight years in prison. There, far from the noise of the street, he found something unexpected: an encounter with God that would mark the beginning of his transformation.

“When I was in prison, a man came into the prison preaching that we should remember the Lord in the days of our youth. That impacted my life,” Martinez said.

Moved by that sermon, he experienced deep repentance: “After that sermon, I spent many days in the hallways with tears and an attitude of repentance,” he added.

During his time in prison, Martínez focused on his studies, completing his secondary education and immersing himself in theology and hermeneutics. His exemplary behavior and the evident change in his life were recognized by authorities, allowing him to be released early at age 32.

Since his release, he has dedicated his life to Christian and community service. Today, he is the pastor of the Habakkuk 3.2 International Worship Center in the Bronx with his wife, Antonia Martínez, and works as a businessman in the construction sector.

Throughout his 35 years of Christian life, Martinez has worked with prison ministries and community outreach programs, bringing shelter, food and hope to those most in need.

“If you can be in Christ, He changed me, when you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God rose from the dead,” the pastor concluded.

His story continues to inspire many, as an example that no past is so dark that it cannot be transformed by the power of God.

This article was originally published at CP Español