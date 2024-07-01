Home News Pastor shot in face speaks out after charges dropped against suspect

Clemmie Livingston Jr., the 71-year-old Tennessee pastor who was shot in the face by carjackers outside his church in February, is speaking out after the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office dropped several charges against a suspect in the attack that almost cost him his life.

R’Shunio Greer, 18, was charged with aggravated robbery and theft of property, according to WREG. He was also facing a number of gun possession charges. The teen was tied to Livingston’s shooting after investigators reportedly found pictures of Greer in a car that was stolen from Livingston’s church, Zionfield Baptist Church in Memphis, the day the pastor was shot. Greer also allegedly admitted to driving away from the scene of the shooting.

Prosecutors recently dismissed all charges against Greer except theft of property, according to Fox 13, because witnesses did not show up.

Livingston told the news outlet that the claim made by the prosecutors for dismissing the charges against the suspect cannot be true because he was a witness and he showed up to court for the hearing of the case.

“I was stunned when they said there were not any witnesses there, knowing that we were there,” Livingston said. “That was the thing that shocked me.”

A spokesperson for the DA’s office confirmed with Fox 13 that witnesses were present for Greer’s hearing despite their previous statement but noted that the theft charge against the suspect will still be reviewed by a grand jury.

Though his desire is to see his attackers rehabilitated, Livingston says he will be praying that the police track down the other suspects involved in his shooting.

“I am sure that others will be brought in,” he said. “If you listen to the guy’s statement, he says he didn’t do it. He says, ‘But I was with them.’ The question is, 'Who is the them?”

The Memphis pastor faced life-threatening injuries after he was shot and is refusing to give up hope despite the charges against Greer being dismissed.

“I don’t let things disappoint me such as this,” he said. “I feel like the judicial system, they do what they want to do anyway.”

Livingston was shot just after 9 a.m. on Feb. 25 as he came out of his church before the start of his Sunday morning service. He recently testified about the ordeal during his first appearance in the pulpit since the shooting in his Easter Sunday message.

“Glad to be here to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I remember the words of Peter. … He said, ‘Lord, it’s good to be here.’ And sometimes we take being here for granted, but it’s good to be here,” the 71-year-old Livingston said after directing his congregants to Matthew 28:5-6.

Even after being a preacher for almost 40 years, he said he needs to keep reading Scripture to remind himself of how sure God’s promises are.

“Say what you will. I don’t care what you’re going through. You can always stand on the Word of God. His Word is everlasting, all the way to everlasting,” he said.

He told Fox 13 that he is still dealing with pain and will likely need reconstructive surgery.

“It causes me to have severe pain in my head,” Livingston said of his injuries. “I am not able to eat like normal people and, of course, my bone is still shattered down there.”