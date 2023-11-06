Tennessee pastor who competed on ‘American Idol,’ ‘The Voice’ arrested for identity theft

A Tennessee pastor who competed on “American Idol” and “The Voice” was arrested after being accused of identity theft by a member of his congregation.

Steven Flockhart, a 39-year-old pastor of the Millington-based 901 Church, was arrested on charges of theft of merchandise and identity theft. He was due in court on Monday.

According to authorities, Flockhart opened up a credit card with a church member three years ago that was meant to be used only for expenses related to his ministry, reported the Memphis-based Fox 13.

However, in September, the church member reportedly found that his credit score had dropped considerably, and that he had a balance of around $6,400. The victim claimed that Flockhart admitted to the theft.

Scott Hibbard, who, with his wife was a former member of 901 Church, told Fox 13 that he was “really disappointed” in Flockhart, adding that his alleged crime “crosses so many lines, not just legally but morally.”

“We really liked the church and thought it was a great place to fit in,” said Hibbard. “I was very disappointed. I’m frustrated with it because we're Christ followers and to see this happen to someone else. It’s like, ‘What? Why?’”

Flockhart also had allegedly forged documents and impersonated a credit card account holder at another congregation based in Georgia, according to an affidavit, NBC affiliate WRDW reported.

For its part, 901 Church posted a statement on Facebook last Friday stating that leaders were “aware of the recent allegations against Pastor Stevie Flockhart made by Dana Mark McCall.”

“While we do not find the allegations factual, we believe that vindication is from God and stand firm in His sovereignty and truth,” stated the church. “Please pray for our pastor and his family, for the hearts of those who seek to attack him and the church, and the community.”

The statement went on to quote the words of Jewish leader Gamaliel, as found in Acts 5:38-39, which reads “in the present case I advise you: Leave these men alone! Let them go! For if their purpose or activity is of human origin, it will fail. But if it is from God, you will not be able to stop these men; you will only find yourselves fighting against God.”