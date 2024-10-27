Home News Pastors, Christian leaders remember Gospel for Asia founder KP Yohannan

PLANO, Texas — A megachurch continues to honor the memory of K.P. Yohannan, the founder and director of Gospel for Asia (GFA), months after his passing.

The Oct. 18 service at the Faith Chapel of Prestonwood Baptist Church was attended by family, friends and fellow ministers, all sharing their reflections on Yohannan’s profound impact.

The influential Indian Christian leader and the metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church died in May at a Dallas hospital. He was 74.

Bishop Daniel Timotheos, his son, opened the ceremony, setting a tone of remembrance and gratitude before introducing Prestonwood Pastor Jack Graham, who described Yohannan as a “spiritual leader and humble servant of Christ."

Graham noted that Yohannan was “the only person at Prestonwood that has ever preached in Crocs.”

“I am grateful that this unforgettable man, minister, missionary, came into my life and I know you feel the same,” he added.

Sarah Johnson and Pastor Ernest Best paid tribute through song, with Best delivering a touching rendition of “Amazing Grace” in the Muscogee (Creek) Native American language, celebrating Yohannan’s wide-ranging and diverse influence.

Esther Punnose, Yohannan's granddaughter, remembered him not as a renowned evangelist but as a doting grandpa, recalling how he would give the family chocolates and check in daily during her own bout with a serious illness.

“He would tell me, ‘Pray and believe you will get better,’” she recalled, “‘and by faith God will answer you.'”

She concluded her eulogy with a quote from Yohannan: “Maybe it doesn't seem like anyone ever watches or appreciates you, but your King is always watching you. Do it all for Him.”

Author and former pastor Francis Chan emphasized what he saw as Yohannan's extraordinary spiritual depth.

“Here’s a person who was doing exponentially more than I was, yet he maintained a deep communion with Christ,” Chan said. “He could look at me and tell me that he loved me, and that example was what I’m striving for now, this deep, deep walk with Jesus.”

Chan concluded the service with a prayer from the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, asking for strength and a deeper understanding of Christ's love for all present.

The memorial also featured contributions from the Rev. David Mains, the Rev. Johnnie Moore, and Hank Hanegraaff, all highlighting the significant role Yohannan played in their lives and ministries.

Gisela Yohannan, his wife, was present, representing the enduring love and support within the Yohannan family.

Yohannan established GFA in 1979 and became the metropolitan of the Believers Eastern Church (BEC) in February 2003. While BEC identifies as Evangelical, it incorporates high church worship practices and attire, distinguishing it within the Evangelical community.

A prolific author, Yohannan published approximately 250 books in Asia and 12 in the United States.

From 2008 to 2022, he contributed opinion columns to CP, with his final piece, titled "How do we reclaim this 'vanishing generation'?" published in May 2022, in which he expressed concern over a generation lacking a genuine encounter with Christ.

In recent years, Yohannan and GFA faced significant legal challenges amid allegations of financial misconduct related to donations.

One lawsuit claimed that millions intended for charitable work were diverted to operate for-profit businesses and to fund personal residences and a headquarters in Texas. In 2019, GFA reached a $37 million settlement regarding these allegations, with both Yohannan and GFA's Chief Operating Officer David Carroll denying any wrongdoing.

Amid his legal troubles, Yohannan enjoyed support from various Christian circles, including Chan, a former GFA board member. After investigating the allegations, Chan asserted that his findings showed no misappropriation of funds. "All funds were channeled to the intended areas," he stated in 2019.

Despite these defenses, GFA was expelled from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability in 2015 and the National Religious Broadcasters in 2016 due to the ongoing controversy.

In November 2020, the Indian government accused BEC and Yohannan of misusing tax-exempt funds for personal and illegal expenses amid a broader crackdown on foreign-funded Christian organizations in the country. BEC spokesperson Fr. Sijo Pandapallil contended that these claims were misrepresented.

Further legal troubles emerged in 2021 when Greg Zentner of Nova Scotia filed a $170 million class-action lawsuit against GFA, alleging fraud against Canadian donors. However, in 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice dismissed a motion to certify the complaint, determining that there was insufficient evidence to support the claims of intentional misappropriation.