Patricia Heaton tells Christians after US unrest: 'This world is temporary'

Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Heaton shared a Christian message with “common sense” Americans after violence unfolded on Capitol Hill last week when hundreds of Trump supporters broke through barricades and stormed the Capitol building.

A peaceful rally and protest were attended by tens of thousands of Trump supporters at the Ellipse on Jan. 6, but things escalated after some walked over to Capitol Hill and caused destruction to government property by forcefully entering the restricted Capitol building. Some even made their way to the House and Senate chambers and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, leaving many Americans alarmed.

On Friday, Heaton decided to share some advice for Christians who were disturbed by what happened. She reminded believers that this world is not meant to be their final home.

“If you’re a common-sense person, you probably don’t feel you have a home in this world right now,” she tweeted. “If you’re a Christian, you know you were never meant to.”

Following her message, someone replied and sternly disagreed with Heaton’s stance.

“The world is our home. It is a wonderful creation that God said is GOOD. We are created beings and will be resurrected as created beings – like Jesus. It might not be your home, but it sure is mine and I love it and will do all I can to care for it,” the rebuttal read.

Heaton respectfully defended her tweet and explained that "this world is only temporary."

“I love many things here too, and yes, we are called to love our neighbor and be good stewards. But this ain’t it,” the “Everybody Loves Raymond” star responded.

“We are meant to serve Christ while we are here,” she expounded.

Heaton, a devout Catholic who often publicly shares about her faith in Christ in Hollywood, has disassociated from both presidential candidates in the recent election. Back in February 2020, she denounced the Democratic Party for hosting a “barbaric” campaign against pro-life views.

“I don’t understand why pro-life people want to know if they are ‘welcome’ to join the democrat party,” Heaton said online. “Why would any civilized person want to support a barbaric platform that champions abortion for any reason through all nine months funded by taxpayers?”

“P.S. I didn’t vote in the last presidential cycle and will not be voting in this one. I am not a Trump supporter,” she added.

When not acting and encouraging people on social media, the actress is committed to doing humanitarian work alongside the Christian aid organization World Vision.

